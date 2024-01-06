EA FC 24 Icon Paulo Maldini SBC: How to complete, all tasks, and more

EA Sports has surprised fans by releasing Paulo Maldini as an Icon SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This Italian athlete is widely regarded as one of the greatest center-backs in football history, and his abilities have been accurately replicated on the virtual pitch. This SBC allows gamers to get their hands on the veteran defender's base version.

Icon Squad Building Challenges have been amazing so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Not only have these inclusions provided fans with promo versions of legends like Zinedine Zidane and Eusebio, they've also offered plenty of overpowered base Icons as SBC items. Paulo Maldini is the best example of the latter. He is an elite-tier defender who will easily keep up with this game's meta.

All tasks of the Base Icon Paulo Maldini SBC

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly eleven

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly eleven

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Il Capitano

Milan players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Squadra Azzurra

Italy players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League legend

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Number of players in the squad: 11

89-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Number of players in the squad: 11

How to complete the Base Icon Maldini SBC in EA FC 24?

To unlock this 92-rated center-back Icon version of Paulo Maldini in EA FC 24, gamers must complete all 11 tasks over the course of the next 30 days (from January 6, 2023). This SBC's overall expected cost is around 1.1 million coins, which is higher than the price of Base Icon Maldini's tradeable version in Ultimate Team's transfer market.

However, the appeal of SBCs is the ability to use untradeables and grind their various tasks over time. With Team of the Year being right around the corner, fans will be able to easily craft a squad for a challenge like that with various upgrade packs.

Is it worth completing the Base Icon Maldini SBC?

The former AC Milan defender is one of the most renowned and decorated players in the history of football. His defensive abilities and football IQ were second to none, and his Icon versions are always overpowered in Ultimate Team as well. With how overpowered PlayStyles are in EA FC 24, he is once again an elite-tier center-back this year, making this SBC worth completing.