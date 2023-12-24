EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icons Player Pick SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icons Player Pick SBC is the perfect festive offering for anyone looking to add a guaranteed Icon to their Ultimate Team squad. This new Squad Building Challenge allows gamers to select between multiple options once it's completed. While finding Icons from packs can be near impossible due to their low odds, you can get one from this SBC.

Before attempting this challenge, figure out how many coins you'll need to complete its tasks. This will help you decide whether undertaking the SBC is worth it. The best way to predict your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's 87+ Base/Centurions Icons Player Pick SBC.

All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icons Player Pick SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icons Player Pick SBC has three separate tasks, and all of them have their own stipulations. To unlock the main reward, you'll have to complete all three tasks before this challenge expires.

Here are the requirements you have to meet to beat this inclusion:

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 87-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icons Player Pick SBC will cost about 275,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this amount using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team inventory. There's also the option to grind different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to win more fodder.

After completing this challenge, you'll unlock a special pack that will feature two Icons. Both cards will be rated 87 or higher, and they will belong to the Base set or Centurions. The item you choose will be added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the remaining one will be discarded.

There's great potential for you to find some amazing items by completing this challenge, but it does come with an essence of risk.