EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC is an innovative addition to the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. By completing the challenge and all its tasks, you're guaranteed to find an Icon card. It also includes Centurions Icons, which are no longer available in packs. Furthermore, the guaranteed chance of getting a special card certainly makes the challenge extremely interesting.

The first task is to estimate the possible amount of coins you will have to spend to complete the challenge. This will help you decide whether to attempt the challenge in the first place. The best way of getting an idea about the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC tasks

The latest challenge requires two separate tasks that must be completed according to their given stipulations. This is mandatory to earn the special pack.

Task 1 - 86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 87-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC will cost around 270,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. A major chunk of the high cost is due to the requirements of two TOTW items. You can reduce the final price using items that are already available in your Ultimate Team inventory.

As this challenge is available for the next six days, you can also grind different EA FC 24 modes to get more fodder. Depending on how well you do in modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals, you can win several packs.

You will earn a special pack upon completing the challenge. The card you receive will either be a Base Icon or a Centurions Icon. Moreover, any card you get as a reward will be rated 87 or higher. While there is a high risk in completing this challenge, you could end up getting a really valuable card for a relatively low price.