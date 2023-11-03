EA FC 24 Centurions Icon Nemanja Vidic SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Centurions Icon SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Serbian legend Nemanja Vidic receiving a boosted special version.

The former Manchester United superstar is regarded as one of the most formidable defenders in the history of the Premier League, and his status as an icon is definitely undeniable.

The Centurions promo revolves around recognizing the storied careers of some of the biggest names in the sport, both past and present alike, who have achieved a lot, making icons like Nemanja Vidic perfect candidates to be included in the promo lineup.

Centurions Icon Nemanja Vidic is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Nemanja Vidic was part of a victorious golden generation in the history of Manchester United, winning multiple trophies and individual accolades with the English club during the peak of his career.

His illustrious resume earned him a spot on the Icon roster in Ultimate Team, and his popularity has now earned him a special Centurions Icon SBC version in EA FC 24.

This SBC comes only a few days after EA Sports released the Laurent Blanc Icon SBC, much to the delight of Manchester United fans, who can now have two legendary defenders as part of their backline.

How to unlock Centurions Icon Nemanja Vidic SBC in EA FC 24?

The SBC contains eight segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards.

These are the specific requirements of each segment:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting eleven

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting eleven

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Manchester's Wall

Manchester United players: Minimum 11 in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

League legend

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 340,000 coins, which is reasonable for a card of this caliber.

Icons are overpowered as is and perform better than their stats suggest, and players like Vidic are even more effective.

His latest boosted version is 88-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 79

Shooting: 50

Passing: 64

Dribbling: 63

Defending: 91

Physicality: 90

He also possesses some of the best defending PlayStyles like Jockey, Block, and Bruiser. This makes the SBC worth completing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.