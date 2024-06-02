All EA FC 24 players confirmed so far for Esports World Cup 2024

The Esports World Cup 2024 is set to be an electrifying event in the competitive gaming calendar, especially with the inclusion of EA SPORTS FC. Announced on March 20, 2024, this tournament builds on the foundations laid by the renowned Gamers8 series. It is to be held in Riyad, Saudi Arabia, this year, bringing in loads of expectations.

Scheduled to take place from August 15 to August 18, 2024, the event promises intense competition, featuring a series of thrilling matchups and a significant prize pool of $1,000,000 USD.

As of now, eight players have received invitations, with four confirming their participation. This highlights the tournament's global reach and diversity.

Who are the confirmed EA FC 24 participants of Esports World Cup 2024?

Mark11, Nathansr22, PHzin, and Web Nasri have already confirmed their participation in EA FC Esports World Cup 2024 (Images via liquipedia.net)

The EA FC Esports World Cup 2024 has a unique format, ensuring a high level of competition and excitement for both players and fans alike. Here are the four players confirmed for the event so far:

Trending

Mark "Mark11" Zakhary - Australia (Runner-up from last year) Nathan "Nathansr22" Ribeiro - Brazil Paulo "PHzin" Chaves - Brazil (2nd runner-up from last year) Taichi "Web Nasri" Aoki - Japan

While not yet officially confirmed, there are strong rumors that Ahmad "AboMakkah" Mujahid from Saudi Arabia and Anders "Vejrgang" Vejrgang from Denmark will also be competing.

Both players are well-regarded in the EA FC community, and their inclusion would only heighten the level of competition.

Format and dates of EA FC Esports World Cup 2024

The EA FC Esports World Cup 2024 has a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 USD (Image via esportsworldcup.com)

The tournament begins with the Group Stage on August 15 and August 16, 2024, where 16 players will be divided into two groups of eight.

Each group will engage in a Round Robin format, where every player will compete against each other in Best-of-One (Bo1) matches. The top three from each group will advance directly to the Playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Players finishing fourth to sixth in their groups will move to the Resurrection Stage, while those placing seventh and eighth will be eliminated.

The Resurrection Stage, set for August 17, 2024, will involve the six remaining players competing in another Round Robin. The top two performers from this stage will secure the final spots in the Playoffs.

The Playoffs, to be held on August 18, 2024, will feature the eight best players in a Single-Elimination Bracket, battling for the top prize of $300,000 USD.

With 10 more players yet to be announced, the Esports World Cup 2024 promises to be a landmark event in esports history. The diverse roster of talent already confirmed sets the stage for a thrilling tournament.

Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the clash of these titans as they vie for glory and a share of the substantial prize pool. Stay tuned for further updates as the tournament approaches and more players are confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback