All organizations taking part in Esports World Cup

The first iteration of the Esports World Cup is set to commence on July 4, 2024. The event is an annual esports competition hosted by the Esports World Cup Foundation and will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Spanning over a month, the tournament will feature multiple competitive titles in 20 different events with a staggering prize pool of US$60 million.

As the tournament is one of the biggest Esports events, many organizations were selected to take part in this event. For those curious, this article details all organizations taking part in the Esports World Cup.

All 30 organizations participating in the Esports World Cup 2024

As briefed earlier, the Esports World Cup Foundation picks over 150 players, a total of 30 teams/organizations to participate in this yearly tournament. The competition is built to financially support all the participating organizations and design several opportunities for the players.

With that being said, the following section lists all 30 organizations that represent the five major regions:

North America

TSM

NRG Esports

Spacestation Gaming

FaZe Clan

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Gaimin Gladiators

Europe

Fnatic

Virtus.pro

Tundra Esports

Team Secret

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

KOI

Karmine Corp

OG

Natus Vincere

Team Vitality

Guild Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Asia

T1

Talon Esports

Gen.G Esports

Blacklist International

LGD Gaming

Weibo Gaming

Middle East

Twisted Minds

Team Falcons

South America

Furia Esports

LOUD

All the abovementioned organizations will be participating in various game genres/titles depending on what they specialize in. Some excel in FPS titles while others excel in MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games.

Here is a list containing all games that are included in this event:

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Garena Free Fire

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Counter-Strike 2

Honor of Kings

EA Sports FC 24

Tekken 8

Street Fighter 6

StarCraft II

Rocket League

Rennsport

Rainbow Six Siege

Overwatch 2

PUBG: Battlegrounds

PUBG Mobile

Teamfight Tactics

It has been disclosed by the officials that the prize pool of the tournament of $60 million will be divided into four divisions:

Club Championship – $20 million

Game Championship – $33 million

Qualifiers – $7.6 million

MVP Awards – $1.1 million

