All organizations taking part in Esports World Cup

The first iteration of the Esports World Cup is set to commence on July 4, 2024. The event is an annual esports competition hosted by the Esports World Cup Foundation and will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Spanning over a month, the tournament will feature multiple competitive titles in 20 different events with a staggering prize pool of US$60 million.
As the tournament is one of the biggest Esports events, many organizations were selected to take part in this event. For those curious, this article details all organizations taking part in the Esports World Cup.
All 30 organizations participating in the Esports World Cup 2024
As briefed earlier, the Esports World Cup Foundation picks over 150 players, a total of 30 teams/organizations to participate in this yearly tournament. The competition is built to financially support all the participating organizations and design several opportunities for the players.
With that being said, the following section lists all 30 organizations that represent the five major regions:
North America
- TSM
- NRG Esports
- Spacestation Gaming
- FaZe Clan
- 100 Thieves
- Cloud9
- Gaimin Gladiators
Europe
- Fnatic
- Virtus.pro
- Tundra Esports
- Team Secret
- Team Liquid
- G2 Esports
- KOI
- Karmine Corp
- OG
- Natus Vincere
- Team Vitality
- Guild Esports
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
Asia
- T1
- Talon Esports
- Gen.G Esports
- Blacklist International
- LGD Gaming
- Weibo Gaming
Middle East
- Twisted Minds
- Team Falcons
South America
- Furia Esports
- LOUD
All the abovementioned organizations will be participating in various game genres/titles depending on what they specialize in. Some excel in FPS titles while others excel in MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games.
Here is a list containing all games that are included in this event:
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Garena Free Fire
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Counter-Strike 2
- Honor of Kings
- EA Sports FC 24
- Tekken 8
- Street Fighter 6
- StarCraft II
- Rocket League
- Rennsport
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Overwatch 2
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- PUBG Mobile
- Teamfight Tactics
It has been disclosed by the officials that the prize pool of the tournament of $60 million will be divided into four divisions:
- Club Championship – $20 million
- Game Championship – $33 million
- Qualifiers – $7.6 million
- MVP Awards – $1.1 million
