Apex Legends Riyadh Esports World Cup: What do we know so far

The Apex Legends Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024 is set to be held this summer. A recent post by @ESWCgg on X announced the inclusion of Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game in the Summer Esports World Cup, alongside games like Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Rainbow 6 Siege, and Overwatch 2. The Esports World Cup Foundation aims to unite all popular first-person shooter games and their global communities.

What can be expected from Apex Legends Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024

The Apex Legends x Esports World Cup 2024 event will be hosted in the Gamers8 arena, the largest gaming and event destination in the heart of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The organizers have yet to disclose the official dates though.

The Apex Legends esports community encountered significant challenges following this year's ALGS hack incident. However, the upcoming Riyadh Esports World Cup presents a potential opportunity for redemption and a reinvigoration of the game's esports scene.

The Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024 will have various esports organizations from around the world competing across diverse game categories. Fans of Apex Legends will enjoy seeing their favorite esports athletes putting their best foot forward.

According to the announcement by the Esports World Cup authority, multiple game titles have already been included in the tournament lineup, and there's a possibility of further additions as the official event dates approach.

The Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024, which will take place in the Gamers8 arena, is open to fans worldwide, whether you're a seasoned esports follower or a curious tourist. The event extends beyond competitions, as it will feature family-friendly stage performances, music events, and a variety of other attractions.

For fans unable to attend the Riyadh Esports World Cup 2024 in person due to geographical or other restrictions, the event will also be streamed live on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

