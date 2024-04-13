"Lobotomite morons": MoistCr1TiKaL slams US immigration policies for forcing him to cut Apex Legends team due to visa issues

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" recently took to YouTube to criticize the United States’ immigration policies. He revealed that he had been forced to drop his Moist Apex Legends team because the players were denied visas to enter the country and take part in the ALGS 2024: Split 1 Playoffs.

The Twitch streamer explained that the only way the top-seeded players, who hail from Australia, could compete would be if they were not represented by his organization.

MoistCr1TiKaL was very upset with the situation, and in a YouTube video titled You've Never Seen Me This Mad, he explained how US immigration officers had denied the team’s latest attempt at trying to obtain visas for its players:

"Our resubmission has just been declined again for legitimately no real reason because the f**king glue-eating, crack-smoking, coke-snorting, lobotomite morons at US immigration just don't want them in the country for whatever reason they're drumming up here."

Later in the video, MoistCr1TiKaL said even Jesus Christ would not be able to get a visa to enter the United States:

"I'm convinced that if Jesus Christ Resurrected right now US immigration would turn him away he wouldn't be allowed in here, we would never see him."

MoistCr1TiKaL releases Moist Apex Legends roster to allow them to play in the ALGS 2024

The Apex Legends Global Series is the premier esports event in the battle royale's calendar year. Players and teams from all over the world participate in the competition to prove who is the best.

MoistCr1TiKaL's team, Moist Esports, which has since been disbanded, had two Australian players, IGLs Emtee and Wxltzy, with American player Gild making up the third member.

The YouTuber explained the situation at the start of the video, stating that he had hoped to win the ALGS with his team, but the US immigration office had refused to let the players into the country:

"In a nutshell, our esports team, Moist Esports, has one of the best Apex rosters in the world right now. We're second place in NA and we are in a really good position to win the Major, but the Major is happening on US soil and the red-blooded Patriots at US Immigration refused to let our team come in."

MoistCr1TiKaL was furious at how the Moist Esports Apex Legends roster had been treated. He went on to say that he was dropping the players to ensure they could compete in the tournament independently:

"So, that leaves us with only one f*cking option left and that's to cut our team. We have to release one of the best teams in the entire Apex circuit because that's the only way they're going to be allowed in the country. They can come here as long as they're not being represented by us!"

MoistCr1TiKaL hypothesized probable reasons for Moist Esports getting denied entry, claiming that it might have had something to do with the name of their organization:

"The name Moist Esports may have had a role in us being rejected, might be the only reason we are rejected."

Expand Tweet

Emtee, one of the Australian Apex Legends players who was formerly part of MoistCr1TiKaL's team, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the issue on X. He claimed that Moist Esports is still the best organization in the world while announcing that the team will be participating in the ALGS independently.