All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 2 results: Which FC Pro Live players are getting upgrades?

With the FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 2 matches now over, several FC Pro Live players will get upgrades and boosts over the coming days. This was the second set of rounds to take place since the main stages commenced on November 27. After ten intense matches, the first round of Group B is now complete. A few cards in Ultimate Team are all set to get upgrades.

The FC Pro Live promo was an innovative addition, introducing 20 special cards in Ultimate Team. Each card is associated with a participant in the FC Pro Open. They can get up to five levels of upgrades. While getting there will take time, the initial upgrades are now available for all but one card from Group B.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 2 results

Group B saw some interesting matches and a few unpredictable results. Here are all the esports athletes who are part of the group:

PHzin

FacuCown

Bonanno

Young

Happy

Here are all the fixtures and their results based on the matches that took place in London on December 4.

Young vs FacuCowen (6-4)

PHzin vs Bonanno (5-2)

PHzin vs Young (6-2)

Happy vs FacuCowen (3-1)

Bonanno vs Happy (2-3)

FacuCowen vs PHzin (4-4)

Happy vs PHzin (1-7)

Bonanno vs Young (3-6)

FacuCowen vs Bonanno (7-1)

Young vs Happy (4-4)

After Match Week 2, here are the standings of Group B.

PHzin - 10 points Young - 7 Happy - 7 FacuCowen - 4 Bonanno - 0

It's worth noting that these FC 24 esports athletes will play against each other on January 15. The final group stages will be decided after all ten rounds and 20 matches are over.

All FC Pro Live upgrades from EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 2

There were five FC Pro Live items that were eligible for upgrades in EA FC 24 as part of the second match week. Here are the results after the first five rounds of matches are over.

Van Den Boomen (PHzin) - Two inform upgrades, one new playstyle, one alternate position

Florient Thauvin (Happy) - One inform upgrade, one playstyle, one alternate position

Willian (Young) - One inform upgrade, one playstyle, one alternate position

Manuel Locatelli (FacuCowen) - One inform upgrade

Yann Karamoh (Bonanno) - No upgrades

It's worth noting that all five FC Pro Live cards will have more chances to get upgrades on January 15 based on the results that night. PHzin's Van De Boomen is the only item to get all three upgrade levels after opening night, as he managed to secure ten points.