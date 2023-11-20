EA FC 24 FC Pro Live players tier list: Ranking all cards based on potential upgrades

The FC Pro Live promo in EA FC 24 is pretty unique as far as special cards in Ultimate Team are concerned. The ongoing promo has introduced some amazing items, a bulk of which can be found in packs. While all of them have the potential to receive upgrades, the conditions don't depend on the footballers.

Rather, each card is associated with one of the twenty esports professionals who will be taking part in the upcoming FC Pro Open tournament. The first set of matches will begin on November 27 in London, and there is plenty of exciting action coming up for the community.

While all cards can get five levels of upgrade, they will depend on the achievements of the respective pros. Hence, it's worth knowing which cards have better chances of getting more upgrades in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 FC Pro Live players tier list

Before jumping deep into the tier list, let's take a look at all five levels of upgrades that can be achieved by every card.

Level 1: Three points earned by the FC Pro Open participant (+1 upgrade)

Level 2: Six points by the FC Pro Open participant (+1 Playstyle, +1 alternate position)

Level 3: 10 points by the FC Pro Open participant (+1 upgrade)

Level 4: Qualification to the knockouts by the FC Pro Open participant (+1 upgrade, +1 Playstyle+)

Level 5: FC Pro Open won by the participant (+1 upgrade, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Move).

It's quite natural that only one card will receive all five levels of upgrade. However, some of the items have better chances to get more upgrades, thanks to the esports pros representing them.

All knockout qualifiers will offer bigger boosts to their EA FC 24 FC Pro Live cards (Image via EA Sports)

Tier S

This tier includes EA FC 24 FC Pro Live items that have the highest chances of getting maximum upgrades. This tier includes items of all four esports pros who didn't have to go through qualifiers due to their amazing achievements in FIFAe competitions.

Denis Genreau - Mark11

Hirving Lozano - ManuBachoore

Van Den Boomen - Phzin

Isak Hien - Obrun

Kalvin Phillips - Tekkz

Mohamed Simakan - Vejrgang

Both Tekkz and Anders Vejrgang can take down any opponent on their given days, but they will face stiff competition.

Tekkz will be up against three excellent opponents in Obrun, Levi, and Fouma.

Anders is present in the group of death along with Manubachoore, Abumakkah, and upcoming talent AntoniniGabriel.

Tier A

Donyell Malen - Emreyilmaz

Renan Lodi - Umut

Yann Karamoh - Bonanno

Kalidou Koulibaly - Abumakkah

Manuel Locatelli - Facucowen

Jean Victor Makengo - Fouma

Ivan Cavaleiro - Levi De Weerd

This tier includes some amazing talents who could easily have been placed in Tier S as well. Bonanno will be the one to watch out for, as he was in excellent form, whereas Umut stunned the world with his offensive gameplay. Naturally, some of these FC Pro Live cards could be hidden bargains in EA FC 24.

Tier B

Sadio Mane - H1dalgo

Randall Kolo Muani - Lukas

Willian - Young

Florient Thauvin - Happy

Angelo Ogbonna - Antoninigabriel

Dele Alli - Seanldw

Fabinho - The10s

This list includes names who will certainly be considered as outsiders to qualify for the knockouts. Interestingly, they also have some of the better-rated FC Pro Live items. Even without boosts, some of these items could be really interesting purchases in EA FC 24.