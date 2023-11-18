How will EA FC 24 Pro Live cards get upgrades?

The Pro Live promo cards are now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and they bring some fantastic items for the players to obtain for their respective squads. The new promo went live earlier in the evening of November 17, and this is the first set of events in history where a theme has been based around esports athletes.

While all the cards have boosted stats and unique designs, there's more to them. All the cards have the potential to receive several sets of upgrades that will significantly improve them over time.

In many ways, the live cards will work similarly to RTTK cards. However, the upgrades will depend on the esports athletes representing the cards, not the footballers themselves.

Let's look at the detailed upgrade path associated with all the Pro Live cards in EA FC 24.

Some EA FC 24 Pro Live cards could improve massively in the future

Every Pro Live card can get up to 5 levels of upgrades, which would depend on how well the esports athlete representing the card does. The start of the promo has officially confirmed the upgrade path, which will give players a better idea of what to expect.

Level 1: 3 points earned by the FC Pro Open participant (+1 upgrade)

Level 2: 6 points by the FC Pro Open participant (+1 Playstyle, +1 alternate position)

Level 3: 10 points by the FC Pro Open participant (+1 upgrade)

Level 4: Qualification to the knockouts by the FC Pro Open participant (+1 upgrade, +1 Playstyle+)

Level 5: FC Pro Open won by the participant (+1 upgrade, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Move).

Twenty esports professionals from all over the world will be participating in the EA FC 24 Pro Open. It will be a long tournament, with the first set of matches going live on November 27.

Naturally, the community will also be more interested in discovering which esports pro performs better than the others.

The tournament is divided into 4 groups of 5 esports athletes each. While 16 qualified from the global qualifiers, the remaining four spots went to the winners from last year's FIFA series championships.

It will be interesting to find out who will be the best performers in the current tournament. Several EA FC 24 cards have great potential for upgrades, thanks to the pros representing them.

EA Sports has also revealed that the Diogo Jota item will also have scope for an upgrade. Players can complete a future objective that will allow the Pro Live card to get a +1 upgrade.