All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 3 results: Which FC Pro Live players are getting upgrades?

The EA FC 24 Pro Open Match 3 featured some exciting matchups, and with all the fixtures now complete, certain FC Pro Live players will receive interesting upgrades. The latest Match Week witnessed 10 thrilling contests between five top esports athletes. Each represents an FC Pro Live item, and the upgrades depend on how the athletes perform in real life. Every item can get up to five levels of upgrades, and a few have already received multiple buffs.

Naturally, it is important for EA FC 24 players to be aware of all these upgrades.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 3 results

Match Week 3 of the EA FC 24 Pro Open featured all five contestants from Group C:

ManuBachoore

Anders Vejrgang

AnoniniGabriel

Seanldw

AnuMakkah

Here are the results from the five rounds of matches that took place on December 11:

ManuBachoore 2-2 Vejrgang

AnoniniGabriel 3-6 Seanldw

ManuBachoore 3-4 AntoniniGabriel

AbuMakkah 2-0 Seanldw

Seanldw 2-2 ManuBachoore

Vejrgang 2-1 AbuMakkah

AntoniniGabriel 2-5 AbuMakkah

Seanldw 3-5 Vejrgang

AbuMakkah 6-5 ManuBachoore

Vejrgang 9-3 AntoniniGabriel

Out of the five, ManuBachoore didn't have to go through a global qualifier as he was qualified based on his exploits in previous tournaments.

Here are the Group C standings after the first five rounds:

Vejrgang:10 points

AbuMakkah: 9 points

Seanldw: 4 points

AntoniniGabriel: 3 points

ManuBachoore: 2 points

All FC Pro Live upgrades from EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 3

Five cards had the chance to receive upgrades last night. Four have received at least one or more levels of upgrades.

Angelo Ogbonna - AntoniniGabriel

Mohamed Simakan - Anders Vejrgang

AbuMakkah - Kalidou Koulibaly

ManuBachoore - Hirving Lozano

Seanldw - Dele Alli

Here are all the FC Pro Live card upgrades that were unlocked last night:

Angelo Ogbonna - 1 inform upgrade

Mohamed Simakan - 2 inform upgrades, 1 new playstyle, 1 alternate position

Kalidou Koulibaly - 1 inform upgrade, 1 new playstyle, 1 alternate position

Dele Alli - 1 inform upgrade

Hirving Lozano - No upgrades

It's worth noting that all five items will have chances of getting further upgrades in January when the Group C participants go up against each other once again. The second set of matches will also determine who makes it to the knockouts.

It's worth remembering that for an FC Pro Live card to get all five levels of upgrades, it will have to be associated with the winner of the EA FC 24 Pro Open.