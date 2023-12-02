With the group stages in European club competitions coming to an end, fans have started to know which EA FC 24 RTTK players are most likely to get upgrades. This was the first major promo of Ultimate Team after the game's full launch on September 29. It introduced special cards from all three tiers of European competitions. What makes the items under this promo special is their ability to get upgrades.

Each EA FC 24 RTTK player can get up to two enhancements based on whether they met certain conditions in real-life matches. With just one round of games remaining in European club football, it has become evident which items will miss out on upgrades and which will improve.

As such, it's necessary to be aware of all potential enhancements that could RTTK players could see in the coming days.

Complete list of all EA FC 24 RTTK player upgrades

This promo was released right at the beginning of European club competitions. Over the last couple of months, most of its items have secured at least one of the two possible upgrades. The conditions for the two enhancements are pretty straightforward:

Upgrade 1: Get two wins (every card has five opportunities) in the group stage.

Upgrade 2: Qualify for the knockouts of their respective competitions.

Since this promo's release, many cards have already got both upgrades, while the rest could receive the second one in the coming days. Unfortunately, a few items won't receive any enhancement as they have already failed to meet either condition.

All cards with +2 upgrades

Erling Haaland 94

Robert Lewandowski 94

Luka Modric 93

Bukayo Saka 91

Luis Diaz 89

Mario Gotze 89

Joao Pedro 89

Houssem Aouar 88

Jonathan David 88

Rodrigo De Paul 88

Diego Carlos 88

Andre Silva 87

Jonathan Clauss 87

Fracis Coquelin 87

Matteo Darmian 87

Konrad Laimer 87

Lois Openda 87

Dodo 87

Mohamed Kudus 87

Nemanja Matic 87

Pedro 87

Giovanni Reyna 87

Sergino Dest 86

Pierro Hincapie 86

Kilian Sildillia 86

Here are all the EA FC 24 RTTK player players that are getting the first upgrade:

Selma Bacha 89

Edin Dzeko 89

Ibrahim Cissoko 87

Bruno Guimaraes 87

Hector Bellerin 86

Pedro Goncalves 86

Pepe 86

Jordie Clasie 85

Note: All the above overalls include the upgrade(s).

Here are all the items that are yet to get a boost but could receive one of both upgrades by the end of the next week of games:

Bruno Fernandes

Victor Osimhen

Ousmane Dembele

Dries Mertens

Erin Cuthbert

Pierre Kalulu

Deiver Machado

All the remaining EA FC 24 RTTK players won't receive even a single upgrade as it's no longer possible for them to meet the conditions. They have lost all five matches that were taken into consideration, which also means that they won't be able to proceed to the knockouts.