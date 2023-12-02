With the group stages in European club competitions coming to an end, fans have started to know which EA FC 24 RTTK players are most likely to get upgrades. This was the first major promo of Ultimate Team after the game's full launch on September 29. It introduced special cards from all three tiers of European competitions. What makes the items under this promo special is their ability to get upgrades.
Each EA FC 24 RTTK player can get up to two enhancements based on whether they met certain conditions in real-life matches. With just one round of games remaining in European club football, it has become evident which items will miss out on upgrades and which will improve.
As such, it's necessary to be aware of all potential enhancements that could RTTK players could see in the coming days.
Complete list of all EA FC 24 RTTK player upgrades
This promo was released right at the beginning of European club competitions. Over the last couple of months, most of its items have secured at least one of the two possible upgrades. The conditions for the two enhancements are pretty straightforward:
- Upgrade 1: Get two wins (every card has five opportunities) in the group stage.
- Upgrade 2: Qualify for the knockouts of their respective competitions.
Since this promo's release, many cards have already got both upgrades, while the rest could receive the second one in the coming days. Unfortunately, a few items won't receive any enhancement as they have already failed to meet either condition.
All cards with +2 upgrades
- Erling Haaland 94
- Robert Lewandowski 94
- Luka Modric 93
- Bukayo Saka 91
- Luis Diaz 89
- Mario Gotze 89
- Joao Pedro 89
- Houssem Aouar 88
- Jonathan David 88
- Rodrigo De Paul 88
- Diego Carlos 88
- Andre Silva 87
- Jonathan Clauss 87
- Fracis Coquelin 87
- Matteo Darmian 87
- Konrad Laimer 87
- Lois Openda 87
- Dodo 87
- Mohamed Kudus 87
- Nemanja Matic 87
- Pedro 87
- Giovanni Reyna 87
- Sergino Dest 86
- Pierro Hincapie 86
- Kilian Sildillia 86
Here are all the EA FC 24 RTTK player players that are getting the first upgrade:
- Selma Bacha 89
- Edin Dzeko 89
- Ibrahim Cissoko 87
- Bruno Guimaraes 87
- Hector Bellerin 86
- Pedro Goncalves 86
- Pepe 86
- Jordie Clasie 85
Note: All the above overalls include the upgrade(s).
Here are all the items that are yet to get a boost but could receive one of both upgrades by the end of the next week of games:
- Bruno Fernandes
- Victor Osimhen
- Ousmane Dembele
- Dries Mertens
- Erin Cuthbert
- Pierre Kalulu
- Deiver Machado
All the remaining EA FC 24 RTTK players won't receive even a single upgrade as it's no longer possible for them to meet the conditions. They have lost all five matches that were taken into consideration, which also means that they won't be able to proceed to the knockouts.