EA FC 24 RTTK Cup - All tasks, rewards, and more

The RTTK Cup is a special live tournament that players can experience in the Ultimate Team mode of EA FC 24. It arrives amidst the ongoing promo of the same name and offers a great chance for players to find some valuable rewards for their respective squads. While the rewards are all in the form of different packs, you might even find a Road to the Knockouts card if you're lucky enough.

The RTTK Cup introduces a special segment to the friendlies, making it beneficial for all the players, although the records of matches won't be recorded, and they won't affect other elements like your Division Rivals Rank.

Let's take a look at what the tasks of this custom cup are and what you get from completing them in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The RTTK Cup is an interesting addition to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Earlier on October 8, online rumors suggested that the RTTK Cup is going to be introduced in Ultimate Team. It hasn't taken long for players to get access to the latest objective set.

The RTTK Cup requires at least one player from the promo (Image via EA Sports)

Play 1: Play 1 match in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: RTTK Cup.

Win 2: Win 2 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: RTTK Cup.

Win 4: Win 4 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: RTTK Cup.

Win 6: Win 6 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: RTTK Cup.

Win 8: Win 8 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: RTTK Cup.

Win 10: Win 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: RTTK Cup.

The RTTK Cup will be available for the next eight days (as of October 8) and will have a limit to how many times you can attempt it daily. You can play four matches every day, and once they're done, you'll have to wait until the daily reset takes place. As a result, you have a maximum of 32 attempts to secure the 10 wins needed to unlock all the rewards.

Here are all the possible rewards that you could obtain in EA FC 24 from completing all the tasks:

2 x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Small Electrum Players Pack

Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Players Pack

Once you complete all five tasks, you'll unlock a special 80+ x5 Players Pack. Additionally, you'll also earn 1,000 Season XP, which will let you advance by +1 checkpoint on the rewards.

Attempting matches in the RTTK Cup is simple. There's no overall limit, so you can play with any cards you want. However, there has to be at least one card in your playing squad from the RTTK promo, and you can, at the most, use one EA FC 24 loan item in your participating squad.