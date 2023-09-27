How will Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo cards get upgrades in EA FC 24?

The Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo has been confirmed by EA Sports to be the first special event following the release of the Standard Edition of EA FC 24, much to the delight of Ultimate Team enthusiasts. This has been one of the most anticipated and popular promos over the past few years, kicking off the game in style and creating hype for upcoming footballing fixtures.

The concept of the promo is tied to UEFA club competitions organized in Europe every year. The best teams from various leagues across the continent come together to compete for the ultimate bragging rights, and EA Sports has capitalized on the hype surrounding these tournaments by adding the RTTK promo to Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is based on details from previous years and a leak from Twitter/Criminal__x.

The EA FC 24 RTTK promo will feature dynamic cards that receive upgrades based on their team's performance

Similar to previous iterations of the series, the RTTK promo will once again consist of live cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. These players will have dynamic ratings and will receive upgrades based on how their team performs in these respective UEFA club competitions.

With players like Victor Osimhen already being leaked to be part of the promo, this event has the potential to be incredible.

There are certain stipulations that a team must fulfill for their player to receive upgrades in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. While EA Sports has not confirmed these requirements so far, a mixture of leaks and educated guesses based on previous years has led gamers to believe that the system from past titles will remain unchanged.

How will RTTK cards be upgraded?

Expand Tweet

Criminal__x on Twitter recently posted information about the upcoming event, hinting at the possible upgrade stipulations. This is how the cards will receive upgrades over the course of the group stages:

UEFA Champions League

Win two remaining matches in the Group Stage: +1 In-form upgrade

Qualify for the Round of 16: +1 In-form upgrade

UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference League

Win two remaining matches in the Group Stage: +1 In-form upgrade

Qualify for the Round of 32: +1 In-form upgrade

If this information proves to be true, each player included in the upcoming promo will receive an initial boost to their stats and overall ratings and will have the potential to receive two further in-form upgrades if their team fulfills these requirements.

After the Nike Mad Ready promo during the Early Acces phase of EA FC 24, this will be the first proper event of the game cycle. With leaks suggesting some promising new additions, gamers will be eager to see what content EA Sports releases over the course of the upcoming week.