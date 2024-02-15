All EA FC 24 Season 4 Act 2 rewards, dates, and more

EA FC 24 Season 4 Act 2 is now live in Ultimate Team, which marks the start of a new season. The community can unlock different rewards available across the various milestones by completing objectives. As usual, there are plenty of special packs, cosmetics, and special cards available for the players.

This is the second act of Season 4 and goes live amid the Future Stars promo. Act 1 was pretty popular with all the special packs players got to enjoy during the TOTY celebrations.

There are plenty of amazing promos yet to appear in Ultimate Team, which makes it vital for players to unlock all the EA FC 24 Season 4 Act 2 rewards. Moreover, there are some unique cosmetics and special cards to be obtained.

List of EA FC 24 Season 4 Act 2 rewards

The complete list of EA FC 24 Season 4 Act 2 rewards is similar to what's been available in the recent past. The overall list can be broken down into three main types of offerings - packs, cosmetics, and special cards.

New seasonal rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Level 1: Trophy Pick

Level 2: 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 3: Trophy Pick

Level 4: 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 5: Future Stars Quentin Merlin

Level 6: Trophy Pick

Level 7: 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 9: Trophy Pick

Level 10: Future Stars Ahmed Musah

Level 11: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 12: Trophy Pick

Level 13: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 14: Trophy Pick

Level 15: Player Pick/85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 16: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 17: 1 85+ Rare Players Pack

Level 18: Trophy Pick

Level 19: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 20: 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack/87+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 21: Trophy Pick

Level 22: Rare Players Pack

Level 23: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 24: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 25: Thunderstruck Icon Luis Figo/Player Pick/84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

All rewards can be unlocked by simply playing the game. As players complete specific objectives, they will get seasonal XPs. This will help them reach various milestones and obtain all the rewards.

When will EA FC 24 Season 4 Act 2 expire?

Expand Tweet

The second act will be available for the next 27 days and 23 hours (as of this writing). It will expire on March 14, when a new season will arrive with a fresh set of rewards in Ultimate Team.