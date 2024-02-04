5 most expensive EA FC 24 players in Ultimate Team (February 2024)

The lineup of the five most expensive EA FC 24 Players in Ultimate Team features some of the most renowned names in world football. These players boast cards that are exceptionally effective and can be seamlessly integrated into any FUT squad. While the price tags of some may seem extravagant, others truly justify their considerable value. Notably, this list encompasses both male and female players.

Within the EA FC community, certain players prioritize securing the highest-rated items available in the market, while others specifically target items with the most lucrative price tags to elevate their Ultimate Team. Nevertheless, as the season unfolds, the market values of players undergo continuous changes.

Now, let's explore the five most expensive EA FC 24 Players currently up for grabs on the FUT market as of February 2024, and surprisingly, 97-overall TOTY Lionel Messi and TOTY Erling Haaland cards do not feature on the list.

Most expensive EA FC 24 players: Top 5 for FUT

While the five most expensive EA FC-Player cards are available for console players to purchase, they remain extinct for PC players. Simply put, as of now, not a single one of these cards can be obtained by PC players.

5) Mia Hamm TOTY Icon

Mia Hamm - 5th in most expensive EA FC 24 players list (Image via EA Sports)

United States women's national team legend Mia Hamm stands out as one of the premier Ultimate Team ICON cards introduced in EA Sports FC 24. While her base Icon card was already considered one of the top striking options, her 95-rated TOTY Icon takes her prowess to a whole new level and currently holds the fifth spot among the most expensive items in the entire game.

Hamm, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a crucial figure in two Women's World Cup victories for the USWNT, left an indelible mark on the sport. Her contributions, especially in the iconic 1999 squad, have created a legacy that resonates even today, leading to a well-deserved tribute in EA FC 24.

Notably versatile, Hamm's TOTY Icon card transforms into a formidable offensive threat in various positions, seamlessly adapting as an ST, CAM, RW, and CF. With impressive stats such as 95 Shooting, 94 Dribbling, and 94 Pace, this item commands significant demand in the FC Ultimate Team market, justifying its hefty price tag of 12 million.

Console Price : 12,000,000 FUT Coins

: 12,000,000 FUT Coins PC Price: Extinct

4) Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY

Cristiano Ronaldo - 4th in most expensive EA FC 24 players list (Image via EA Sports)

While it may come as a surprise to many, Cristiano Ronaldo occupies the fourth spot on the list of the five most expensive EA FC 24 Players in February 2024. The 39-year-old Portuguese football legend's 95-rated TOTY ST card is currently valued at 13 million, making it one of the costliest cards in the game's history.

Cristiano Ronaldo left a significant impact in his debut season in the Saudi Pro League (22-23), netting 14 goals in just 16 games. However, it was in the current season, 2023-24, that fans witnessed the prime version of the Al Nassr striker, as Ronaldo scored an impressive 20 goals in only 18 league games, emerging as 2023's top scorer ahead of Al Hilal's Aleksander Mitrovic.

Ronaldo also holds the current title of the league's top assist provider, and all these achievements contribute to the hefty price tag of his EA FC 24 TOTY card. The item boasts outstanding stats, including a brilliant 97 Shooting, 93 Dribbling, and 92 Pace.

Console Price : 13,000,000 FUT Coins

: 13,000,000 FUT Coins PC Price: Extinct

3) Ronaldo Nazario TOTY Icon

Ronaldo Nazario - 3rd in most expensive EA FC 24 players list (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 18)

It's no surprise that Ronaldo "O Fenômeno" Nazario's TOTY Icon stands out as one of the most sought-after and lethal cards in EA FC 24. Outshining his namesake, the legendary former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker rightfully secures the third spot in the list of the most expensive EA FC 24 Players for FC Ultimate Team.

Ronaldo, who spearheaded Selecao's attack during the 2002 World Cup victory, has firmly entrenched himself as one of the greatest attackers in football history. Since attaining Icon status in FIFA 18, Ronaldo, affectionately known as R9, consistently outperforms most other cards in the game.

Featuring a 5-star skill boost, 5-star weak foot, 95 Pace, 95 Shooting, 95 Dribbling, and his trademark quick steps all justify his substantial price tag of 14.5 million on the FUT transfer market.

Console Price : 14,500,000 FUT Coins

: 14,500,000 FUT Coins PC Price: Extinct

2) Kylian Mbappe TOTY

Kylian Mbappe - 2nd in the most expensive EA FC 24 players list (Image via EA Sports)

Securing the runner-up position in the roster of the most expensive EA FC 24 Players is none other than EA Sports' beloved French sensation, Kylian Mbappe. The 25-year-old's 97-overall TOTY version ST card stands out as a remarkably overpowered and potentially one of the finest attacking choices in the game.

Boasting an astounding 99 Pace and 97 Dribbling, Mbappe transforms into an unstoppable force, particularly in Zone 17. With impressive stats, including 99 Att. Position, 99 Finishing, and an overall 96 Shooting, the card proves to be a formidable threat inside the D-box.

Although the 78 Long Pass and 89 Long Shot ratings could see improvement, the card excels in all other offensive aspects, whether deployed in the ST, LW, RW, or CF positions. This card, in every dimension, is arguably the best TOTY card in EA FC 24, justifying its significant 14.8 million price tag in the FUT market.

Console Price : 14,800,000 FUT Coins

: 14,800,000 FUT Coins PC Price: Extinct

1) Virgil Van Dijk TOTY

Virgil Van Dijk - 1st in most expensive EA FC 24 players list (Image via EA Sports)

Currently topping the FUT market as the priciest card is the 96-rated TOTY card of the towering Dutch centre-back, priced at a staggering 15 million. Virgil Van Dijk's TOTY firmly establishes itself as the premier defender item in the game.

Boasting notable attributes, including 96 Defending, 93 Physical, and 88 Pace, coupled with an Anticipate PlayStyle Plus, this card emerges as a distinctive and exceptional choice in EA FC 24.

Showcasing an impressive 99 Strength and 93 Aggression, Van Dijk becomes a formidable force for scoring goals during corners. His Block Playstyle Plus, featuring a 99 Stand Tackle and 97 Slide Tackle, positions him as an impregnable defensive wall, thwarting many attempts to bypass him.

The substantial price attached to this Liverpool star is well-justified, given the scarcity of 92+ centre-backs in EA FC 24 - a pivotal position in any formation.

Console Price : 15,000,000 FUT Coins

: 15,000,000 FUT Coins PC Price: Extinct

The list of most expensive EA FC 24 players boasts an elite lineup with jaw-dropping price tags, reflecting their exceptional in-game performances and rarity. From legendary icons like Mia Hamm to contemporary football superstars like Virgil Van Dijk, each player on this list commands a significant presence in the virtual soccer world.

