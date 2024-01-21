5 best Icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (January 2024)

With so many promos being added to Ultimate Team every month, the list of the best Icons in EA FC 24 keeps changing constantly. The Icon roster has undergone a massive overhaul, with every legend possessing just one base version instead of three to provide EA Sports with more room for special cards.

There have already been plenty of special events and promo rosters featuring boosted versions of Icons in Ultimate Team, including Centurions, Winter Wildcards, and more. With so many options to choose from, picking the five best Icons in EA FC 24 can be a tricky task, but their overall rating, stats, and price in the transfer market are good indications of how good they are.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

These are the best Icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

1) Ronaldo Nazario (Team of the Year)

The base version of Ronaldo Nazario alone is regarded as one of the best attackers in the current meta of the game. The Brazilian legend has now received an upgraded special version during the Team of the Year event. This brand-new card possesses some incredible stats and two PlayStyle+ traits, which elevate him to another level entirely.

The former Real Madrid, Inter, and FC Barcelona forward possesses the coveted combination of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, as well as Quickstep and Aerial PlayStyle+ abilities.

All these factors combine to make him the perfect offensive threat on the virtual pitch, which is evident from the fact that he is currently extinct in the transfer market despite having a price limit of 15 million coins.

2) Ronaldinho (Thunderstruck)

Ronaldinho has always been a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team because of his real-life reputation, as well as his overpowered nature on the virtual pitch. FIFA 23 solidified his legacy as an elite-tier meta attacker in Ultimate Team, and his Thunderstruck version has now established him as one of the best Icons in EA FC 24 as well.

The Thunderstruck promo featured dynamic cards that could receive upgrades and additional PlayStyles over time depending on the results of real-life football matches.

While Ronaldinho could not secure a boost to his overall rating, the 94-rated item is still worth six million coins. He also possesses the Quickstep PlayStyle+ instead of the Trickster PlayStyle+ in EA FC 24, which is arguably more effective despite not being as enjoyable.

3) Patrick Vieira (Team of the Year)

The Team of the Year event in EA FC 24 has provided some massive boosts to various players who were already overpowered in-game, and Patrick Vieira is the perfect example. The Frenchman is considered the best defensive-midfielder in the Ultimate Team, and his TOTY Icon card has received a +5 overall upgrade over his base card, transforming him into one of the best Icons in EA FC 24.

Not only does he now showcase a 93-rated version with almost perfect defensive stats, a massive pace boost, and a six million coin price tag, but he also has the Intercept PlayStyle+ in addition to his original Block PlayStyle+. This makes him the complete defensive package in the current meta of the game.

4) Pele (Winter Wildcards)

Despite not being as expensive as the previous players on this list, Pele is the highest-rated Icon in the game this year. His Winter Wildcards version is 96-rated and is worth almost four million coins in the transfer market, which speaks volumes about how he is amongst the best Icons in EA FC 24 and can dismantle any defensive lineup.

While he did not receive a massive boost to his attributes or PlayStyles when compared to his 95-rated base version, he is still an elite-tier attacker because of his rapid pace, agile body type, sublime dribbling, and five-star skills in EA FC 24. When paired up with the right partner in attack, he offers an unparalleled playmaking ability that earns a spot on the list of the best Icons in EA FC 24.

5) Ruud Gullit (Centurions)

Ruud Gullit is the only player in this list to possess two separate promo cards in the latest version of Ultimate Team. While his Winter Wildcards SBC version is certainly better in the defensive aspect of the sport, he has received some massive downgrades to his offensive abilities. This makes his 91-rated Centurions card his best variant, as well as one of the best Icons in EA FC 24.

Gullit is by far the most complete all-rounder in Ultimate Team every year, and EA FC 24 is no different. Not only is he amazing going forward due to his pace, shooting, and passing, but he is also capable of helping out in defense thanks to his tall and imposing physical build and various useful PlayStyles.

He is worth over four million coins in the transfer market and is worth every penny to those who can afford this item.