With the Winter Wildcards promo arriving in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has also released the Ruud Gullit SBC for gamers to grind. The legendary Dutch Icon has now received his second special version of the game cycle so far, and while the card is lower-rated than his base version, it offers some appealing perks.

All player SBCs to be released during the course of the event have already been revealed by EA Sports themselves, leading to quite a lot of hype and speculation around the potential rating and stats of Ruud Gullit.

Most expected the SBC version to be around 88-rated, but he has surpassed expectations with an 89-rated card that is even better than his base card in some aspects.

Winter Wildcards Ruud Gullit is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Ruud Gullit is widely regarded as one of the best and most overpowered Icons in the world of Ultimate Team. His various versions are always highly sought-after, and with every Icon having just one base item in EA FC 24, EA Sports has more opportunities than ever before to provide him with special cards. The latest Winter Wilcards SBC is a perfect example of this concept.

However, with the card offering some exciting new features when compared to his Base and Centurions versions, the SBC also comes at a rather hefty price.

How to complete the Winter Wildcards Ruud Gullit SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this item consists of 19 segments with the following stipulations:

Born Legend

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rare players: Minimum 11

Rising Star

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Rare players: Minimum 11

On a Loan

Team overall rating: 84

Oranje Machine Captain

Netherlands players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The Dutch Tulip

Milan players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Blue is the new Red

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

League Finesse

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League legend

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum one

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the Winter Wildcards Ruud Gullit SBC is around 2.7 million coins, but gamers can reduce these expenses by grinding various Upgrade SBCs in EA FC 24.