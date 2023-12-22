With the Winter Wildcards promo arriving in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has also released the Ruud Gullit SBC for gamers to grind. The legendary Dutch Icon has now received his second special version of the game cycle so far, and while the card is lower-rated than his base version, it offers some appealing perks.
All player SBCs to be released during the course of the event have already been revealed by EA Sports themselves, leading to quite a lot of hype and speculation around the potential rating and stats of Ruud Gullit.
Most expected the SBC version to be around 88-rated, but he has surpassed expectations with an 89-rated card that is even better than his base card in some aspects.
Winter Wildcards Ruud Gullit is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Ruud Gullit is widely regarded as one of the best and most overpowered Icons in the world of Ultimate Team. His various versions are always highly sought-after, and with every Icon having just one base item in EA FC 24, EA Sports has more opportunities than ever before to provide him with special cards. The latest Winter Wilcards SBC is a perfect example of this concept.
However, with the card offering some exciting new features when compared to his Base and Centurions versions, the SBC also comes at a rather hefty price.
How to complete the Winter Wildcards Ruud Gullit SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?
The SBC to unlock this item consists of 19 segments with the following stipulations:
Born Legend
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
- Rare players: Minimum 11
Rising Star
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
- Rare players: Minimum 11
On a Loan
- Team overall rating: 84
Oranje Machine Captain
- Netherlands players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
The Dutch Tulip
- Milan players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Blue is the new Red
- Chelsea players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum two
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
League Finesse
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
League legend
- Serie A TIM players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Top Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum two
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum two
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum one
88-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum two
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
The overall expected cost of the Winter Wildcards Ruud Gullit SBC is around 2.7 million coins, but gamers can reduce these expenses by grinding various Upgrade SBCs in EA FC 24.