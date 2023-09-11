EA FC 24 player rating leaks: Complete list of all players with five-star skills

Five-star skillers have always had a special appeal on the virtual pitch, allowing gamers to flex their in-game prowess with a variety of tricks, and EA FC 24 will feature one of the most expansive rosters of skillers in the franchise. With the game soon releasing worldwide, there have been many leaks and speculations regarding player ratings, stats, and skill move/weak foot attributes.
With the addition of women to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, fans will now have access to an even bigger pool of players to choose from when crafting the best possible squads. With the introduction of so many new players, the roster of footballers with five-star skills has been boosted as well.
Note: This article is based on the player database of leaked ratings and stats released by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.
EA FC 24 will likely feature a large lineup of athletes with five-star skill moves
When it comes to the offensive meta of any title in the history of the legendary football simulation series, five-star skill moves have always proved to be beneficial. These maneuvers allow you to trick and beat defenders with ease, blitzing past them to score fun goals.
This list includes regular active players as well as Heroes and Icons. The addition of female footballers has also introduced a host of new legendary players, with the likes of Mia Hamm leading the way.
These players will likely possess five-star skill moves in EA FC 24
The following flashy dribblers are expected to showcase a five-star skill move rating in the upcoming title:
- Pele
- Zinedine Zidane
- Ronaldo Nazario
- Ronaldinho
- Johan Cruyff
- Mia Hamm
- Garrincha
- Alexia Putellas
- Kylian Mbappe
- Roberto Baggio
- Zico
- Caroline Graham Hansen
- Andrea Pirlo
- Neymar
- David Ginola
- Vinicius Junior
- Kaka
- Eric Cantona
- Jairzinho
- Jay-Jay Okocha
- Debinha
- Juan Romain Riquelme
- Franck Ribery
- Martin Odegaard
- Lina Maguli
- Beth Mead
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Riyad Mahrez
- Ousmane Dembele
- Christopher Nkunku
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Jamal Musiala
- Kingsley Coman
- Marcus Rashford
- Thiago
- Memphis Depay
- Marta
- Amel Marji
- Lieke Martens
- Angel Di Maria
- Dzsenifer Marozsan
- Ella Toone
- Lauren James
- Paul Pogba
- Roberto Firmino
- Jadon Sancho
- Wilfreid Zaha
- Allan Saint-Maximin
- Lucas Paqueta
- Joao Felix
- Antony
- Juan Cuadrado
- Jesus Corona
- Hakim Ziyech
- David Neres
- Deyna Castellanos
- Coutinho
- Igor Coronado
- Jota
- Mike Tresor
- Jessica Silva
- Luciano Acosta
- Jesper Karlsson
- Alexandru Maxim
- Amine Harit
- Xherdan Shaqiri
- Cesinha
- Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
- Rayan Cherki
- Silas
- Jeffinho
- Talles Magno
- Osame Sahraoui
- Ricardo Centurion
- Hernani
- Yassine Bahassa
- Juan Diego Rojas
- Elias Saad
- Dylan Bahamboula
This list includes new additions to the skiller roster, such as Kvaratskhelia and Musiala, as well as fresh introductions to the game in general, such as Icons like Mia Hamm, Zico, and FC Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas.