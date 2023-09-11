EA FC 24 player rating leaks: Complete list of all players with five-star skills

Five-star skillers have always had a special appeal on the virtual pitch, allowing gamers to flex their in-game prowess with a variety of tricks, and EA FC 24 will feature one of the most expansive rosters of skillers in the franchise. With the game soon releasing worldwide, there have been many leaks and speculations regarding player ratings, stats, and skill move/weak foot attributes.

With the addition of women to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, fans will now have access to an even bigger pool of players to choose from when crafting the best possible squads. With the introduction of so many new players, the roster of footballers with five-star skills has been boosted as well.

Note: This article is based on the player database of leaked ratings and stats released by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

EA FC 24 will likely feature a large lineup of athletes with five-star skill moves

When it comes to the offensive meta of any title in the history of the legendary football simulation series, five-star skill moves have always proved to be beneficial. These maneuvers allow you to trick and beat defenders with ease, blitzing past them to score fun goals.

This list includes regular active players as well as Heroes and Icons. The addition of female footballers has also introduced a host of new legendary players, with the likes of Mia Hamm leading the way.

These players will likely possess five-star skill moves in EA FC 24

Expand Tweet

The following flashy dribblers are expected to showcase a five-star skill move rating in the upcoming title:

Pele

Zinedine Zidane

Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldinho

Johan Cruyff

Mia Hamm

Garrincha

Alexia Putellas

Kylian Mbappe

Roberto Baggio

Zico

Caroline Graham Hansen

Andrea Pirlo

Neymar

David Ginola

Vinicius Junior

Kaka

Eric Cantona

Jairzinho

Jay-Jay Okocha

Debinha

Juan Romain Riquelme

Franck Ribery

Martin Odegaard

Lina Maguli

Beth Mead

Cristiano Ronaldo

Riyad Mahrez

Ousmane Dembele

Christopher Nkunku

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Jamal Musiala

Kingsley Coman

Marcus Rashford

Thiago

Memphis Depay

Marta

Amel Marji

Lieke Martens

Angel Di Maria

Dzsenifer Marozsan

Ella Toone

Lauren James

Paul Pogba

Roberto Firmino

Jadon Sancho

Wilfreid Zaha

Allan Saint-Maximin

Lucas Paqueta

Joao Felix

Antony

Juan Cuadrado

Jesus Corona

Hakim Ziyech

David Neres

Deyna Castellanos

Coutinho

Igor Coronado

Jota

Mike Tresor

Jessica Silva

Luciano Acosta

Jesper Karlsson

Alexandru Maxim

Amine Harit

Xherdan Shaqiri

Cesinha

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Rayan Cherki

Silas

Jeffinho

Talles Magno

Osame Sahraoui

Ricardo Centurion

Hernani

Yassine Bahassa

Juan Diego Rojas

Elias Saad

Dylan Bahamboula

This list includes new additions to the skiller roster, such as Kvaratskhelia and Musiala, as well as fresh introductions to the game in general, such as Icons like Mia Hamm, Zico, and FC Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas.