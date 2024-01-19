"Proud to be the top scorer of 2023 above young lions like Haaland and Mbappe" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after finishing 2023 as top goalscorer

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has conveyed his joy after he finished as the top goalscorer of 2023, above Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner turned a new chapter in his storied career when he joined Al-Nassr in January 2023. Ronaldo was looking to reinvent himself after a bitter end to his second stint at Manchester United in November 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a stellar 2023, finishing the year with 54 goals and 15 assists in 59 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr and Portugal. He finished above the likes of Manchester City ace Erling Haaland (50), Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe (52), and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (52).

The 38-year-old made an appearance at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai earlier today (Friday, January 19). He conveyed his emotions after finishing as the top goalscorer despite being in the twilight years of his career, saying (via @TimelineCR7):

"Criticism? Last year, I had a difficult journey. But I like to prove the doubters wrong. I'm proud to be the top scorer of 2023 above young lions like Haaland and Mbappe.”

Cristiano Ronaldo netted 44 goals and provided 13 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr in 2023. His feats have helped his side challenge for the Saudi Pro League title this season. They are currently second in the standings with 46 points, seven points behind Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo has also posted 10 goals and two assists in nine appearances, helping Portugal qualify for the 2024 UEFA Euros in emphatic fashion.

"I don’t care, they can say what they want" - Cristiano Ronaldo claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1

During the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, Cristiano Ronaldo boldly claimed that the Saudi Pro League (SPL) was more competitive than Ligue 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines last year when he claimed that the SPL was superior to the MLS. Despite the Saudi League being financially dominated by the four PIF-backed clubs in Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, Ronaldo said (as per @FabrizioRomano):

“Saudi League is not worst than Ligue 1. Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1, I can say that after one year spent there. We are better than French league already now."

He added:

“I feel so happy at Al Nassr, it’s great move. Saudi is in a process, it will take long… but step by step they will go to the top level. I think Saudi Pro League will be among top three leagues in the world. People in Saudi will be proud."

While Ligue 1 is considered to be amongst the top five leagues in Europe, PSG have largely dominated the competition over the past decade. Since the 2012-13 season, they have won the league nine times, with only Lille and Monaco winning one apiece.