7 Best EA FC 24 TOTY players to use in Ultimate Team

The list of best EA FC 24 TOTY players for Ultimate Team features some of the most powerful cards in the game. It's a significant promotion in this EA Sports' franchise, assembling the eleven best players globally. The Team Of The Year (TOTY) in EA FC 24, a fan-favorite carryover from the FIFA franchise, honors the best in men's and women's football for 2023 through community voting. It also features a dream team of eleven TOTY Icons.

These players are accessible in different packs in the Ultimate Team Store for a limited time. Each player possesses two PlayStyles+ "to mark each player's incredible performances over the past calendar year," as stated in the EA FC 24 TOTY event description.

This article will shed light on the seven best EA FC 24 TOTY players that are a must-try for the FC Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best EA FC 24 TOTY players: Top 7 for Ultimate Team

7) Virgil Van Dijk - 96 CB

Virgil Van Dijk - 7th in Best EA FC 24 TOTY players list (Image via EA Sports)

The 6'4" monstrous Dutch centre-back's 96-overall TOTY card is undoubtedly the best defender item in the game so far. The card boasts an impressive 96 Defending, 93 Physical, and 88 Pace with an Anticipate PlayStyle Plus, making it a one-of-a-kind card in EA FC 24.

The item also boasts an impressive 99 Strength and 93 Aggression, enabling him to score numerous corner goals during a game. Virgil Van Dijk's Block Playstyle Plus, with a 99 Stand Tackle and 97 Slide Tackle, solidifies him as a defensive wall, preventing many from getting past him.

Priced at 5.7 million coins, the TOTY Virgil Van Dijk card is the most expensive centre-back card in the game's history. This easily secures the top place in our list of the best EA FC 24 TOTY players for Ultimate Team.

6) Jude Bellingham - 96 CM

Jude Bellingham - 6th in Best EA FC 24 TOTY players list (Image via EA Sports)

Jude Bellingham's 96-rated TOTY card stands out as the undisputed midfield king in the current EA FC 24 meta. The 20-year-old English superstar showcases an impressive all-88+ attribute set and benefits from a Technical PlayStyle Plus tweak, making him a formidable force in Zone 11.

Having had a fabulous 2023 with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, EA Sports has rewarded the card with two highly efficient PlayStyle Plus - Technical and Power Shot. With incredible stats like 96 Dribbling, 91 Physical, 90 Pace, 90 Passing, 90 Defending, and 88 Shooting, this top-notch item excels in offensive and defensive roles. However, the B2B role appears to be Bellingham's best fit for this card.

Currently, the EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham TOTY card is exceptionally rare on the PC market, and on the console market, a few copies are available in a price range of around 7 million. This is the 6th best card on our list of best EA FC 24 TOTY players for Ultimate Team.

5) Caroline Graham Hansen - 97 RW

Caroline Graham Hansen - 5th in Best EA FC 24 TOTY players list (Screengrab via EA Sports)

The current FC Barcelona Femeni lineup showcases some of the world's best players, with Caroline Graham Hansen's TOTY card ranking among the most overpowered attackers in the virtual realm. The 97-rated Norwegian is arguably the best winger in the game, featuring an explosive 97 Dribbling, 96 Pace, and 95 Passing.

Hansen's 5-star skill moves make the card a standout in the current EA FC 24 meta. With 93 Shooting and exciting double PlayStyle Plus - Trivela and Whipped Pass, the item becomes a lethal attacking threat outside the D-box.

Valued at around 8.5 million coins, this card not only holds the title of the most expensive women's footballer card but also ranks among the most expensive cards, encompassing both men and women, in the franchise's history. Consequently, Hansen's TOTY card effortlessly secures a place among the best EA FC 24 TOTY players in the FC Ultimate Team.

4) Erling Haaland - 97 ST

Erling Haaland - 4th in Best EA FC 24 TOTY players list (image via EA Sports)

There are few players who can match Haaland's impressive 2023 performance, as reflected in his overall rating on the EA FC 24 TOTY card. Boasting an impressive 98 Shooting, 97 Physical, and 96 Pace, the Norwegian has received a significant boost to his rating from FIFA 23, placing him among the top four of the best EA FC 24 TOTY players.

Considered broken by many EA FC 24 regulars, the Manchester City player's TOTY card is one of the few in the game with an Aerial PlayStyle Plus. With 99 Jumping and 99 Strength, this item becomes a powerhouse in Zone 17 during set pieces.

With a price tag of 8.3 million coins, this special card seems justified, given its exceptional stats. There's little doubt that this ST item ranks among the top 3 strikers in the entire game.

3) Lionel Messi - 97 CF

Lionel Messi - 3rd in Best EA FC 24 TOTY players list (image via EA Sports)

The TOTY Lionel Messi easily secures a top-3 spot on the list, flaunting a dynamic card that has undergone continuous upgrades over the last decade. Boasting an impressive 97 overall rating as a CF, this card stands out as one of the premier attacking options in the game, featuring remarkable stats such as 98 Dribbling, 97 Passing, 96 Shooting, and 91 Pace.

This new item emerges as one of the strongest currently available in the game, marking a substantial upgrade over Messi's Radioactive version. Many weaknesses of the previous item have been addressed in this iteration. While the 84 Sprint Speed could be higher, the card excels in every other offensive department.

With nearly flawless finishing and passing, the Argentine legend's TOTY card transforms into a potent offensive threat in almost every position, seamlessly operating as CF, CAM, RW, and ST. Adding to its prowess, the card also offers two powerful PlayStyle Plus traits - Pinged Pass and Technical.

2) Ronaldo - 95 ST

Ronaldo Nazario - 2nd in Best EA FC 24 TOTY players list (image via EA Sports - FIFA 18)

Being one of the priciest cards in the lineup, it's no surprise that "O Fenômeno" Ronaldo Nazario's TOTY Icon is one of the most sought-after and lethal cards in EA FC 24. The legendary former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker claims the second spot in the list of the best EA FC 24 TOTY players for Ultimate Team.

Ronaldo, who led the Selecao's attack in the 2002 World Cup victory, has firmly established himself as one of the greatest attackers in the history of the beautiful game. Since attaining icon status in FIFA 18, Ronaldo, fondly known as R9, consistently outshines most other cards in the game.

Surpassing Erling Haaland, the TOTY Icon secures the second-best ST item in EA FC 24. A five-star skill boost, five-star weak foot, 95 Pace, 95 Shooting, 95 Dribbling, and unique celebrations contribute to justifying his hefty price tag of 13.7 million on the FUT transfer market. With a Quick Step PlayStyle Plus, 95 Reaction, and 90 Agility, it is tremendously difficult to steal the ball from R9.

While the 95-overall TOTY Icon Ronaldo is undoubtedly a near-perfect card in EA FC 24, he doesn't claim the number one spot, as one of his own disciples remains at the pinnacle.

1) Kylian Mbappe - 97 ST

Kylian Mbappe - 1st in Best EA FC 24 TOTY players list (image via EA Sports)

Claiming the top spot on the list of the best EA FC 24 TOTY players is none other than football's own "Ninja Turtle," Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's 97-overall TOTY version ST card is undeniably overpowered and arguably the finest item ever crafted by the EA Sports Franchise.

With an astonishing 99 Pace and 97 Dribbling, Mbappe becomes an unstoppable force to contend with around Zone 17. Featuring 99 Att. Position, 99 Finishing, and an overall 96 Shooting, the card proves to be a menace inside the opponent's D-box. While the 78 Long Pass and 89 Long Shot could be higher, the card excels in every other offensive department, whether in the ST, LW, RW, or CF positions.

With a 5-star skill boost and the Quick Step PlayStyle Plus, The PSG striker possesses dribbling traits akin to those of R9's TOTY Icon item. This formidable 97-rated TOTY card, considered broken, holds a staggering value of 15 million coins on the console market and is currently unavailable for PC players.

While the list of best EA FC 24 TOTY players features some of the strongest names, their card dynamic images and cannon tales aren't like those of the top 5 UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 FUT.