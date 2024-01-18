EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe TOTY card stats leaked

The overall rating and attributes of the EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe TOTY card have been leaked on social media. The Frenchman has been a mainstay in the annual Team of the Year lineup since he was first included in FIFA 19, and his abilities in real life as well as on the virtual pitch have only grown to become more impressive since.

The entire roster of Team of the Year items have now been disclosed by leakers like FUT Sheriff on social media, but the EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe TOTY card is only the second item after Lionel Messi to have his overall rating and stats leaked as well. With how overpowered his base version already is, it will come as no surprise if this incredible variant proves to be the best attacker in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

All EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe TOTY card stats

Expand Tweet

It was leaked earlier that Team of the Year items will be the first cards in the game to possess two PlayStyle+ traits, which will elevate them to an entirely new level when it comes to their performance on the virtual pitch. With the EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe TOTY card now having his overall rating, stats, and PlayStyle+ boosts leaked, his latest special version seems more formidable than ever.

The PSG marksman is rumored to possess an overall rating of 97 with the following key attributes:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 96

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 47

Physicality: 88

In addition to his regular Quickstep PlayStyle+, he will also receive an additional Trivela PlayStyle+, transforming him into the ultimate attacking option in the current meta of the game.

How much will the EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe TOTY card cost?

Like all the other main roster Team of the Year items, this card will likely also be added to packs instead of being available via SBCs or objectives. This means that gamers can either obtain him via packs or buy him from the transfer market, but with the odds of packing one of these elusive items being really low, he will undoubtedly fetch a high price.

The two most expensive items in Ultimate Team currently are the Thunderstruck version of Ronaldinho and the base version of Ronaldo Nazario, both worth over 6 million coins. Mbappe possesses multiple special versions, with his Team of the Group Stage card being 93-rated and worth over 4.5 million coins. This leads to the belief that his TOTY card could easily be worth over 10 million coins.