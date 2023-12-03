All EA FC 24 Thunderstruck players upgrade

The EA FC 24 Thunderstruck promo introduced several amazing items in Ultimate Team as part of the Black Friday celebrations. Making its Ultimate Team debut, the promo introduced two types of special cards - regular footballers and Icons. Both types of cards have a dynamic upgrade system that allows them to get different upgrades and new playstyles.
To get the upgrades, each EA FC 24 Thunderstruck card depends on the real-life performances of the club they represent. The Icons have been assigned a club where they spent a significant time of their professional careers. The results of these clubs in their domestic league fixtures will help decide how many of them will improve in Ultimate Team.
With the fixture going live in the last week of November, some of the cards have already received one level of upgrade. To advance in Ultimate Team, it is also important for the community to be aware of the current upgrade situation.
Complete list of EA FC 24 Thunderstruck player upgrades
The potential upgrades of the EA FC 24 Thunderstruck players will depend on whether they're an Icon card or a regular. The regular items have the chance to get more upgrades compared to Icons. That said, all cards depend on the results of the clubs' domestic league fixtures.
For the regular cards, there can be two in-form upgrades along with one level that adds new playstyles.
- Bernardo Silva (90)
- Kadiadiatou Diani (90) 91
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (90) 91
- Neymar (90) 91+ 2 Playstyles
- Vinicius (90) 91+ 2 Playstyles
- Frenkie De Jong (88)
- Lauren Hemp (88) 89
- Kim Little (88) 89
- Memphis Depay (87) 88
- Romelu Lukaku (87) 88
- Cristian Romero (87)
- Raphael Varane (87) 88
- Bremer (86) 87
- Nabil Fekir (86) 87
- Jeremie Frimpong (86) 87
- Gabriel Jesus (86) 87+ 2 Playstyles
- Kang-in Lee (86) 87
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek (86) 87+ 2 Playstyles
- Alphonso Davies (85) 86
- Juan Cuadrado (85)
- Ansu Fati (85) 86
- Joe Gomez (85)
- Joelinton (85) 86+ 2 Playstyles
- Lukas Klostermann (85) 86
- Thierry Correia (85)
- Victor Tsygankov (85) 86
- Kieran Tierney 84 (86)
- Samuel Umtiti 84 (86)
In contrast, the EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Icons can get one in-form upgrade and one new playstyle.
- Johann Cruyff (94) New Playstyle
- Ronaldinho (94)
- Gerd Muller (93) New Playstyle
- Ferenc Puskas (93) New Playstyle
- Cafu (92) New Playstyle
- Thierry Henry (92) New Playstyle
- Iker Casillas (91) New Playstyle
- Eric Cantona (90) New Playstyle
- Kaka (90) New Playstyle
- Kenny Dalglish (90)
- Luis Figo (90)
- Alessandro Nesta (90) New Playstyle
- Paul Scholes (89) New Playstyle
- Edwin Van Der Sar (89) New Playstyle
- Michael Ballack (88) New Playstyle
- Robert Pires (88)
- Xabi Alonso (88) New Playstyle
- Sol Campbell (97) New Playsytle
It's worth noting that all EA FC 24 Thunderstruck players will have further chances to get upgrades, regardless of whether they are regular cards or Icons. While some cards have two more matches left, a few have three as of writing. The results of these matches will help determine if the cards will get the remaining upgrades in the game or not.