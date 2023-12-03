All EA FC 24 Thunderstruck players upgrade

The EA FC 24 Thunderstruck promo introduced several amazing items in Ultimate Team as part of the Black Friday celebrations. Making its Ultimate Team debut, the promo introduced two types of special cards - regular footballers and Icons. Both types of cards have a dynamic upgrade system that allows them to get different upgrades and new playstyles.

To get the upgrades, each EA FC 24 Thunderstruck card depends on the real-life performances of the club they represent. The Icons have been assigned a club where they spent a significant time of their professional careers. The results of these clubs in their domestic league fixtures will help decide how many of them will improve in Ultimate Team.

With the fixture going live in the last week of November, some of the cards have already received one level of upgrade. To advance in Ultimate Team, it is also important for the community to be aware of the current upgrade situation.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Thunderstruck player upgrades

The potential upgrades of the EA FC 24 Thunderstruck players will depend on whether they're an Icon card or a regular. The regular items have the chance to get more upgrades compared to Icons. That said, all cards depend on the results of the clubs' domestic league fixtures.

For the regular cards, there can be two in-form upgrades along with one level that adds new playstyles.

Bernardo Silva (90)

Kadiadiatou Diani (90) 91

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (90) 91

Neymar (90) 91+ 2 Playstyles

Vinicius (90) 91+ 2 Playstyles

Frenkie De Jong (88)

Lauren Hemp (88) 89

Kim Little (88) 89

Memphis Depay (87) 88

Romelu Lukaku (87) 88

Cristian Romero (87)

Raphael Varane (87) 88

Bremer (86) 87

Nabil Fekir (86) 87

Jeremie Frimpong (86) 87

Gabriel Jesus (86) 87+ 2 Playstyles

Kang-in Lee (86) 87

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (86) 87+ 2 Playstyles

Alphonso Davies (85) 86

Juan Cuadrado (85)

Ansu Fati (85) 86

Joe Gomez (85)

Joelinton (85) 86+ 2 Playstyles

Lukas Klostermann (85) 86

Thierry Correia (85)

Victor Tsygankov (85) 86

Kieran Tierney 84 (86)

Samuel Umtiti 84 (86)

In contrast, the EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Icons can get one in-form upgrade and one new playstyle.

Johann Cruyff (94) New Playstyle

Ronaldinho (94)

Gerd Muller (93) New Playstyle

Ferenc Puskas (93) New Playstyle

Cafu (92) New Playstyle

Thierry Henry (92) New Playstyle

Iker Casillas (91) New Playstyle

Eric Cantona (90) New Playstyle

Kaka (90) New Playstyle

Kenny Dalglish (90)

Luis Figo (90)

Alessandro Nesta (90) New Playstyle

Paul Scholes (89) New Playstyle

Edwin Van Der Sar (89) New Playstyle

Michael Ballack (88) New Playstyle

Robert Pires (88)

Xabi Alonso (88) New Playstyle

Sol Campbell (97) New Playsytle

It's worth noting that all EA FC 24 Thunderstruck players will have further chances to get upgrades, regardless of whether they are regular cards or Icons. While some cards have two more matches left, a few have three as of writing. The results of these matches will help determine if the cards will get the remaining upgrades in the game or not.