All EA FC 24 TOTS Champions rewards

With Team of the Season live in Ultimate Team, there has been an overhaul in the EA FC 24 TOTS Champions rewards. This change marks the return of the iconic and fan-favorite Red Player Picks, allowing gamers to get their hands on the new special cards every week based on the number of wins they achieve in Champions Finals.

This is undoubtedly the most lucrative and exhilerating game modes in all of Ultimate Team, and the brand-new EA FC 24 TOTS Champions rewards will make it even more exciting.

With EA FC 24 Team of the Season cards now being up for grabs, both via Red Player Picks and guaranteed TOTS packs, gamers will be eager to learn more about the detailed breakdown of every rank.

What are the new EA FC 24 TOTS Champions rewards?

There are 10 ranks in Champions Finals, which vary based on the number of wins and points you achieve in the game mode after qualifying via Champions Playoffs. With the new EA FC 24 TOTS Champions rewards being active after the arrival of the TOTS Live event, fans can now get their hands on these brand-new boosted items via these rewards.

Rank 1 has some amazing rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the specific EA FC 24 TOTS Champions rewards for all 10 ranks:

Rank 10:

Rare Mixed players pack

1 UT Champions TOTS Max 90 OVR Guarantee (Untradeable)

500 Champions qualifications points

250 XP

Rank 9:

2 Prime Gold players pack

1 UT Champions TOTS Max 90 OVR Guarantee (Untradeable)

500 Champions Qualifications points

500 XP

5,000 coins

Rank 8:

1 rare players pack

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2 UT Champions TOTS Max 90 OVR Guarantee (Untradeable)

750 Champions Qualification Points

750 XP

10,000 coins

Rank 7

1 Rare players pack

1 Jumbo Rare players pack

2 UT Champions TOTS Max 90 OVR Guarantee (Untradeable)

1000 Champions Qualification points

1,000 XP

15,000 coins

Rank 6:

1 of 3 UT Champions TOTS player picks

1 85+ rare gold player pack

1 Ultimate Pack

1 Rare players pack

1250 Champions Qualification points

1150 XP

25,000 coins

Rank 5:

2 x 1 of 3 UT Champions TOTS player picks

1 85 x 2 rare gold players pack

1 Rare players pack

1 Ultimate Pack

1250 Champions qualification points

1350 XP

30,000 coins

Rank 4:

2 x 1 of 4 UT Champions TOTS player picks

1 85+ x 3 players pack

1 Jumbo Rare players pack

1 Ultimate Pack

1 TOTS 3 players pack (Untradeable)

1250 Champions qualification points

1500 XP

50,000 coins

Rank 3:

2 x 1 of 4 UT Champions TOTS player picks

1 85+ x 3 players pack

1 85+ x 2 players pack

1 Jumbo Rare players pack

1 Ultimate Pack

1 TOTS 3 players pack

1250 Champions qualification points

1500 XP

85,000 coins

Rank 2:

2 x 1 of 5 UT Champions TOTS player picks

1 85+ x 4 rare gold players pack

1 86+ x 2 rare gold players pack

2 Ultimate pack

1 TOTS 3 players pack

1250 Champions Qualification points

1500 XP

100,000 coins

Rank 1:

3 x 1 of 5 UT CHampions TOTS player picks

1 85+ x 5 players pack

1 87+ x 2 players pack

1 Rare players pack

2 Ultimate pack

1 Live TOTS 3 players pack

1250 Champions Qualification points

1500 XP

125,000 coins

These amazing EA FC 24 TOTS Champions rewards are the best motivators for fans to get involved in the game mode and try to obtain the best results possible.

