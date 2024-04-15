All leaked EA FC 24 TOTS Live players

Team of the Season is right around the corner in the world of Ultimate Team, and there have been several leaks on social media surrounding the concept of EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards. This is a brand-new addition to the game, introducing a dynamic aspect to the promo and providing gamers with cards that can receive upgrades over time.

Not only will these EA FC 24 TOTS Live items receive massive boosts to their overall ratings and stats at the beginning of the event, but they also have the potential to receive two more upgrades based on their team's performances in the league over the course of their next four games. If social media leaks are to be believed, the roster of special cards features some massive names as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/FUT Sheriff and X/ASYFutTrader.

EA FC 24 TOTS Live roster has been leaked on social media

Team of the Season is undoubtedy one of the most hyped and anticipated promos in the Ultimate Team game cycle every year, and with EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards being leaked, this year will be no different. Not only is this the first instance of dynamic rating cards being introduced during this fan-favorite event, but there have also been leaks that suggest the inclusion of some massive names.

These players have all had impressive seasons so far in their respective teams, and while they might not be part of the official TOTS lineup for their leagues, they are rumored to arrive as EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards instead.

These players are rumored to receive dynamic cards soon in Ultimate Team

Expand Tweet

The promo roster is rumored to feature players from some of the biggest teams in the world, including Real Madrid and Manchester United. There are also plenty of fan-favorites in the list of leaked inclusions:

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Bruno Fernandes (Luka Modric)

Cristian Romero (Spurs)

Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Mohamed Kudus (West Ham)

Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Raphinha (FC Barcelona)

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Al Ahli)

Maximillian Beier (Hoffenheim)

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

Gabri Viega (Al Ahli)

Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

With so many big names being featured, it comes as no surprise that fans are excited for the official reveal of EA FC 24 TOTS Live players on Friday (April 19). Gamers will also be hoping that some of these leaks arrive as SBC and objective cards, making them more accessible to the masses.