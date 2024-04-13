How will EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards work?

With Team of the Season approaching rapidly in the world of Ultimate Team, leaks on social media suggest that the latest promo will also feature EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards. This would be the first time in the history of Ultimate Team that this much-anticipated event would include dynamic items that have the potential to be upgraded further based on real-life match results.

Social media has been replete with rumors surrounding the Team of the Season event from leakers like ASYFutTrader, FUT Sheriff, and FUT Scoreboard, including the addition of EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards. This would definitely be an exciting new addition, but gamers are curious to know what the upgrade conditions would be for these items.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

The EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards can get up to two upgrades in Ultimate Team

If leaks on social media are to be believed, the EA FC 24 TOTS Live items will be eligible for a maximum of two upgrades. These upgrades will boost their overall ratings and stats similar to Team of the Week cards, allowing them to perform better on the virtual pitch. However, these upgrades will likely depend on certain stipulations that will be determined by real-life match results.

Expand Tweet

Based on information provided by Fut Scoreboard on X, these are the requirements that a player's team will have to fullfil to avail the upgrades on offer during this event:

+1 overall: Two wins in the next four games.

+1 overall: Eight club goals in the next four games.

This only includes League games, and the campaign is rumored to begin on April 19, 2024 (Friday). Once these cards are added to the game, their next four league games will be eligible to be considered for the upgrade conditions.

Which players will receive EA FC 24 TOTS Live cards in Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

While there has been no confirmation from EA Sports, ASYFutTrader and FUT Sheriff have leaked some of the players who could potentially receive these upgradable cards soon. These include:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Raphinha (FC Barcelona)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Al-Ahli)

With big names from teams like Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City potentailly being included in this promo roster, it could certainly be one of the most overpowered lineups released in the game cycle so far.