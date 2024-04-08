EA FC 24 TOTS: Sportskeeda predictions

With Team of the Season being just around the corner in the world of Ultimate Team, gamers around the globe will be excited to learn which players will make it into the EA FC 24 TOTS rosters. The best leagues across the world in both men's and women's football have provided us with some memorable performances over the season, but only the most consistent athletes will receive boosted versions.

While there is yet to be any confirmation from EA Sports regarding when the EA FC 24 TOTS promo will begin, this event is a mainstay in the game cycle every year and is likely to arrive soon. There are plenty of big names to choose from across every major league, but there are some standout performers who have a higher chance of being featured in the various promo lineups.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

EA FC 24 TOTS: Premier League predictions

Foden could be in Team of the Season (Image via EA Sports)

The Premier League is arguably the most popular football competition in the sport, and with Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Arsenal competing for the top spot in the table, it will be no surprise if their players dominate the EA FC 24 TOTS roster. These are some of the most likely candidates:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Heung Min Son (Spurs)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

EA FC 24 TOTS: La Liga predictions

With Real Madrid dominating the La Liga table and reigning champions FC Barcelona being second, their players will most probably dominate the league's TOTS roster once again. However, Girona have been a surprise package in the Spanish top flight this season, and should receive some inclusions as well. These are the most likely players to receive special versions during TOTS:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

Ilkay Gundogan (FC Barcelona)

Artem Dovbyk (Girona)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

EA FC 24 TOTS: Bundesliga predictions

The German top flight has been extremely surprising this season, with Bayer Leverkusen going on an unbeaten streak and establishing a comfortable lead at the top of the table ahead of reigning champions Bayern Munich. While the Bavarian giants might not have been as impressive as usual, they should still have some inclusions in the Bundesliga EA FC 24 TOTS roster:

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Serhou Guirassy (VFB Stuttgart)

Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

EA FC 24 TOTS: Serie A predictions

Lautaro Martinez is the top scorer in Serie A (Image via EA Sports)

Inter have been dominant in the Serie A this season, establishing a comfortable lead at the top of the table and securing the title in glorious fashion. They will probably have the most players featured in the Team of the Season squad, but the likes of Juventus and AC Milan could have some inclusions as well:

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter)

Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Federecio Dimarco (Inter)

EA FC 24 TOTS: Ligue 1 predictions

After a rough start to the season, reigning champions PSG have once again shown why they are the dominant force in French football. Their players will undoubtedly be the headlining stars of the Ligue 1 TOTS lineup, but there will certainly be inclusions from Brest and AS Monaco as well:

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Jonathan David (Lille)

Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco)

Vitinha (PSG)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Pierre Lees-Melou (Brest)

EA FC 24 TOTS: Liga F predictions

FC Barcelona Femini are the undisputed queens of Spanish football, winning every game comfortably in their league and securing yet another title victory. Not only were their players prominently featured in the Team of the Year, they will also dominate the EA FC 24 TOTS lineup:

Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona)

Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona)

Ona Battle (FC Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (FC Barcelona)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)

EA FC 24 TOTS: D1 Arkema predictions

Hegerberg could be featured in Team of the Season (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to FC Barcelona in the Spanish women's league, D1 Arkema is dominated by the women from Olympique Lyonnais. Some of their players are extremely popular in Ultimate Team due to their various special versions as well, and they will once again receive boosted cards during Team of the Season. These are the most likely candidates:

Tabitha Chawinga (PSG)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Grace Geyoro (PSG)

Marie Katoto (PSG)

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

EA FC 24 TOTS: NWSL predictions

With the women's team from USA being renowned across the world, it comes as no surprise that their premier club football division is just as popular as well. These are some of the most likely female athletes to receive a Team of the Season card from the NWSL:

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Samantha Coffey (Portland Thorns)

Kerolin Nicoli (North Carolina Courage)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)