Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for PSG

With some of the world's most overpowered players in its squad, PSG has been incredibly popular with gamers for the past few years, and EA FC 24 is no different. Despite some key players leaving in the summer, the reigning French champions have reinforced their roster with new signings and are among the most formidable sides in the game.

With Kylian Mbappe being arguably the best attacker in EA FC 24, PSG will always be a go-to pick for fans on the virtual pitch. However, their recent squad changes have left gamers wondering how to adjust their custom tactics to field the most optimal starting eleven possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

PSG has one of the best attacking lineups in EA FC 24

With Lionel Messi and Neymar leaving PSG to join clubs on two separate continents, the squad strength of the French giants has definitely suffered in EA FC 24. However, Kylian Mbappe is just as dominant and overpowered as ever before and will now have the assistance of new signings like Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani in the attack.

PSG's defensive backline is also incredible, with new arrivals Lucas Hernandez and Milan Skriniar providing the squad depth they need. However, their midfield is not as overpowered as it used to be due to the departure of Renato Sanches, and fans might have to get creative when choosing their starting lineup.

What is the best formation for PSG in EA FC 24?

Not only is the 442 formation extremely overpowered in the current meta of the game, but it also allows fans to use the best players available in the current PSG roster. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele will play as the two strikers, providing flair in attack with their five-star skill moves. Randal Kolo Muani and Marco Asensio will play as wide midfielders to add width to the attack.

The defense will consist of Nuno Mendes at left-back and Achraf Hakimi at right-back, with Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos as centre-backs. Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma will guard the net as the goalkeeper.

In the midfield, new signing Manuel Ugarte and Marco Verratti can form an excellent combination. However, those looking for a more defensive approach can use Marquinhos in the midfield instead of Verratti, with Skriniar replacing the former as the centre-back.

What are the best 442 player instructions in EA FC 24?

Kylian Mbappe should be instructed to get in behind and stay central, with Ousmane Dembele being told to stay central and come back on defense. Both wide midfielders must be instructed to get into the box for crosses and to fall back on defense.

Both central midfielders should be set to 'cover centre' and 'stay back while attacking' settings. The fullbacks should also stay back while attacking. Defending is much more challenging and manual in EA FC 24, with wing play being extremely important. The additional defensive reinforcement from the two wide midfielders helping the full-backs will transform PSG into a formidable side on the virtual pitch.