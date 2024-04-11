EA FC 24 TOTW 30 released: Foden and Palmer lead the lineup

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 roster in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden featured among the boosted items. The upgrade system for Team of the Week items has been updated yet again, with the minimum rating threshold now being 87-rated. This has provided gamers with the highest-rated set of in-form cards this year.

The boosted items have some impressive stats that accurately reflect the nature of the new upgrade system. All items in the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 lineup possess some incredible attributes and PlayStyles, making them viable in the current meta of the game. Foden and Palmer are perfect examples as the headlining players of this roster.

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden are part of EA FC 24 TOTW 30 due to their recent performances

With competition heating up in the Premier League, every fixture is of utmost importance. Both Manchester City and Chelsea FC had important results recently, with Phil Foden and Cole Palmer stealing the show. Their showcases of individual skill have earned them spots on the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 roster, providing them with amazing cards.

Expand Tweet

Despite being the headlining players in the squad, Palmer and Foden are not the only impressive cards to be released. The new upgrade system has allowed EA Sports to introduce a host of amazing in-game items.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 lineup?

Here are the athletes who have received boosted items in the game:

Phil Foden: 90

Cole Palmer: 88

Salma Paralluelo: 88

Lois Openda: 88

Aymeric Laporte: 88

Malcom: 88

Klara Buhl: 88

Gianluca Mancini: 88

Lindsey Horan: 88

Romain Del Castillo: 88

Sergio Reguilon: 87

Radoslaw Majecki: 87

Yankuba Minteh: 87

Christian Pulisic: 87

Tim Kleindienst: 87

Raul Ruidiaz: 87

Geny Catamo: 87

Stanislav Iljutcenko: 87

The likes of Salma Paralluelo, Lois Openda, and Malcom already possess special versions in Ultimate Team, but these new items give their previous cards a run for their money. While Openda's TOTW card is not as impressive as his Birthday SBC versions, with five-star skills/five-star weak foot, it is still an amazing item that can dominate on the virtual pitch due to its stats and PlayStyles.

The same applies to both Palmer and Paralluelo, who possess superior Future Stars cards already. Foden also has an Ultimate Birthday item that is regarded as one of the best Premier League attacking midfielders in the game.