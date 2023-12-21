All EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade Completionist rewards

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade Completionist has been available in Ultimate Team since December 21, and it's a really interesting source of rewards for all players to consider. Every day, players can complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC once. They can earn plenty of exciting rewards by simply fulfilling the daily requirements.

This is one of the easiest SBCs to complete, as all it requires is a single Bronze item. In exchange, players will receive Two Rare Gold Players packs every time, which in itself is a great return on investment. However, what makes the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade Completionist amazing are the additional rewards that you can clock by repeating the daily activity.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade Completionist rewards

Twelve different levels of rewards can be obtained by completing the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective. The Daily Login Upgrade SBC is available for the next two weeks (as of December 21), and offers some leeway to the players.

Here are all the rewards you will collect by completing the challenge daily.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 1 time: 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 2 times: Alejandro Garnacho TOTW card.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 3 times: 83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 4 times: 80+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 5 times: Angel Correa Centurions, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 6 times: 84+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 7 times: Rare Players Pack, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 8 times: Franck Kessie Radioactive, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 9 times: 85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 10 times: Jerzy Dudek Base Hero, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 11 times: 80+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

Complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC 12 times: 84+ X20 Rare Players Pack, Earn a 1 of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick on a 2 game loan.

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade Completionist is an extremely rewarding set of objectives for the players to complete. It can be completed for free and offers so many useful packs in return.

The additional loan items could be quite useful based on certain situations, making the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade Completionist even more valuable.