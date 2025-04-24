All EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees revealed

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 24, 2025 05:19 GMT
Bundesliga TOTS nominees are now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the entire list of EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees, allowing gamers to vote for the players they believe deserve a spot in the Team of the Season. With the current league campaign arriving at its conclusion soon, the best athletes from the top clubs will receive boosted items on the virtual pitch.

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table and are the favorites to reclaim their title after losing to Bayer Leverkusen last season. They have been extremely consistent in the league this season, so it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured amongst the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees as well.

Bayern Munich have a lot of inclusions amongst the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees

Harry Kane is currently the top-scorer in the German top flight, continuing his impressive goal-scoring streak from the last campaign. However, Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick and Borussia Dortmund marksman Serhou Guirassy have also been prolific when it comes to scoring goals. All three of these superstars spearhead the attacking roster amongst the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees.

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is the top assist-provider. The French winger has had multiple special versions in Ultimate Team this season, including a Thunderstruck item and a Grassroot Greats version. He could now receive a high-rated TOTS item as well.

These are all the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees:

Forwards

  • Harry Kane - Bayern München
  • Patrik Schick - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Tim Kleindienst - Borussia M'gladbach
  • Mohamed Amoura - VfL Wolfsburg
  • Jonathan Burkardt - 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund
  • Hugo Ekitike - Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Nick Woltemade - VfB Stuttgart
  • Benjamin Šeško - RB Leipzig
  • Loïs Openda - RB Leipzig

Midfielders

  • Florian Wirtz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
  • Jamal Musiala - Bayern München
  • Michael Olise - Bayern München
  • Granit Xhaka - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig
  • Nadiem Amiri - 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • Ritsu Doan - SC Freiburg
  • Angelo Stiller - VfB Stuttgart
  • Paul Nebel - 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • Alassane Plea - Borussia M'gladbach
  • Jens Stage - Werder Bremen
  • Vincenzo Grifo - SC Freiburg
  • Kaishü Sano - 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • Tom Bischof - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Defenders

  • Jonathan Tah - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Dayot Upamecano - Bayern München
  • Piero Hincapié - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Nico Schlotterbeck - Borussia Dortmund
  • Alphonso Davies - Bayern München
  • Willi Orban - RB Leipzig
  • Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Rasmus Kristensen - Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Maximilian Mittelstädt - VfB Stuttgart
  • Alejandro Grimaldo García - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Min Jae Kim - Bayern München
  • Nathaniel Brown - Eintracht Frankfurt

Goalkeepers

  • Péter Gulácsi - RB Leipzig
  • Robin Zentner - 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • Oliver Baumann - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
  • Nikola Vasilj - FC St. Pauli
  • Noah Atubolu - SC Freiburg

This list is replete with some of the biggest names in German club football, and fans can now have their say to determine who makes it into the Team of the Season.

