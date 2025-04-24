All EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees revealed

EA Sports has released the entire list of EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees, allowing gamers to vote for the players they believe deserve a spot in the Team of the Season. With the current league campaign arriving at its conclusion soon, the best athletes from the top clubs will receive boosted items on the virtual pitch.

Ad

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table and are the favorites to reclaim their title after losing to Bayer Leverkusen last season. They have been extremely consistent in the league this season, so it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured amongst the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees as well.

Bayern Munich have a lot of inclusions amongst the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees

Harry Kane is currently the top-scorer in the German top flight, continuing his impressive goal-scoring streak from the last campaign. However, Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick and Borussia Dortmund marksman Serhou Guirassy have also been prolific when it comes to scoring goals. All three of these superstars spearhead the attacking roster amongst the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is the top assist-provider. The French winger has had multiple special versions in Ultimate Team this season, including a Thunderstruck item and a Grassroot Greats version. He could now receive a high-rated TOTS item as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS nominees:

Forwards

Harry Kane - Bayern München

Patrik Schick - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Tim Kleindienst - Borussia M'gladbach

Mohamed Amoura - VfL Wolfsburg

Jonathan Burkardt - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund

Hugo Ekitike - Eintracht Frankfurt

Nick Woltemade - VfB Stuttgart

Benjamin Šeško - RB Leipzig

Loïs Openda - RB Leipzig

Midfielders

Florian Wirtz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München

Jamal Musiala - Bayern München

Michael Olise - Bayern München

Granit Xhaka - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig

Nadiem Amiri - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Ritsu Doan - SC Freiburg

Angelo Stiller - VfB Stuttgart

Paul Nebel - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Alassane Plea - Borussia M'gladbach

Jens Stage - Werder Bremen

Vincenzo Grifo - SC Freiburg

Kaishü Sano - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Tom Bischof - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Ad

Defenders

Jonathan Tah - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Dayot Upamecano - Bayern München

Piero Hincapié - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Nico Schlotterbeck - Borussia Dortmund

Alphonso Davies - Bayern München

Willi Orban - RB Leipzig

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Rasmus Kristensen - Eintracht Frankfurt

Maximilian Mittelstädt - VfB Stuttgart

Alejandro Grimaldo García - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Min Jae Kim - Bayern München

Nathaniel Brown - Eintracht Frankfurt

Goalkeepers

Péter Gulácsi - RB Leipzig

Robin Zentner - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Oliver Baumann - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Nikola Vasilj - FC St. Pauli

Noah Atubolu - SC Freiburg

This list is replete with some of the biggest names in German club football, and fans can now have their say to determine who makes it into the Team of the Season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More