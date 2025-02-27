All leaked EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2 players

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2 players will be released soon in Ultimate Team, with massive names like Marcus Rashford and Rodrygo being rumored to be part of the lineup. X/FUT Sheriff has now leaked the entire roster on social media. This is the most popular and reliable account for Ultimate Team leaks and has provided accurate information during previous events.

The first batch of Fantasy FC players included superstars like Son Heung-min, Eden Hazard, and others. With so many overpowered items already being released, the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2 players will have a lot to live up to. However, some exciting names in the leaked squad could make the second batch deliver on the hype.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2 players have been leaked on social media

Not only will the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2 players receive a significant initial upgrade, but they will also be eligible for future boosts based on their team's results in domestic competitions. With players from teams like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich being among the leaked inclusions, this roster has the potential for some massive upgrades.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo is the headlining player in the squad leaked by X/FUT Sheriff. The Brazilian winger is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his various special versions over the years and is set to receive yet another overpowered item. He will be joined by other massive names like Darwin Nunez, and Alphonso Davies and new transfers like Marcus Rashford and Mathys Tel.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players along with their rumored overall ratings:

Rodrygo: 93

Marcus Rashford: 93

Zé Roberto (Hero): 93

Mario Gómez (Hero): 92

Keira Walsh: 91

Jamie Carragher (Hero): 90

Alphonso Davies: 90

Darwin Nunez: 90

Tim Howard (Hero): 90

Robbie Keane (Hero): 90

Benjamin Pavard: 90

Jari Litmanen (Hero): 90

Fermín López: 90

Williams (Hero): 90

Cucho Hernández: 88

Nicolò Zaniolo: 88

Mathys Tel: 88

Jonathan Burkardt: 88

Kika Nazareth: 87

Saelemaekers: 87

Guessand: 87

All these players will be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. The likes of Rodrygo, Zé Roberto, Rashford, Nunez, Davies, Keane, Tel, and Fermin will all be elite-tier, especially if they secure some upgrades over the coming weeks.

