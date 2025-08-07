All leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 5 players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 07, 2025 23:33 GMT
FUTTIES Team 5 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Team 5 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The fifth and final week of the FUTTIES promo will soon be live in Ultimate Team, and the entire EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 5 roster has been leaked on social media by X/DonkTrading. With the likes of Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah, and Gareth Bale rumored to spearhead the squad, this lineup could potentially have the most 99-rated players out of all the previous promo releases.

The previous four weeks of FUTTIES have already provided fans with plenty of 99-rated items, with FUTTIES Team 2 in particular being especially impressive. However, the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 5 squad could conclude the event on a high note with six players receiving 99-rated versions on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 5 players have been leaked on social media

Most of the players featured in the promo so far have been fan-favorites who already have overpowered versions in Ultimate Team this year. The leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 5 roster is no different, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, and Desiree Doue being included in the squad.

Both Palmer and Salah were part of the Team of the Year and Premier League Team of the Season rosters, with Gareth Bale also receiving an SBC item during this event. Desiree Doue had a spectacular season with PSG, receiving a 97-rated RTTF item for winning the UEFA Champions League.

However, these are not the only big names to be featured in this leaked list. These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 5 players, along with their rumored overall ratings:

  • Gareth Bale: 99
  • Mohamed Salah: 99
  • Cole Palmer: 99
  • Desiree Doue: 99
  • Andrea Pirlo: 99
  • Franz Beckenbauer: 99
  • John Stones: 98
  • Thibaut Courtois: 98
  • Roberto Carlos: 98
  • Alessandro Bastoni: 98
  • Zico: 97
  • Voller: 97
  • Ivan Toney: 97
  • Peter Schmeichel: 97
  • Frank Rijkaard: 97
  • Fernando Morientes: 97
  • Kenny Lala: 97
  • Esther: 97
  • Ashley Cole: 97
  • Toni Payne: 96

All these players will receive the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in their respective roles and positions under the FC IQ system. The highest-rated inclusions will undoubtedly be in high demand and worth millions of coins in the transfer market, making this arguably the best promo squad to be released in the game.

bell-icon Manage notifications