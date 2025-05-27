All EA FC 25 Liga Portugal TOTS players

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Liga Portugal TOTS players in Ultimate Team, featuring the best performers from the world of Portuguese club football. With Sporting winning the league title this season, their players are prominently featured on this roster, along with big names from competing teams like Benfica, Porto and Braga.

Viktor Gyokeres has continued his amazing form during the current campaign, leading Sporting to the league title and being the top goalscorer of the competition. He placed second behind Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the European golden boot race, which is a testament to how consistent he has been. He has received the highest-rated special version in the EA FC 25 Liga Portugal TOTS squad.

The EA FC 25 Liga Portugal TOTS promo is now live in Ultimate Team

This roster was released alongside the LaLiga Team of the Season squad in Ultimate Team, so there are plenty of amazing items up for grabs via packs. While the likes of Mbappe and Yamal headline the LaLiga TOTS lineup, the EA FC 25 Liga Portugal TOTS team is spearheaded by the Sporting duo of Viktor Gyokeres and Francisco Trincao.

Argentine superstar Angel Di Maria has also received a 94-rated TOTS Highlights variant. These items are provided to players who have not been included in the official Team of the Season but have had notable moments of brilliance during the current campaign.

These are all the EA FC 25 Liga Portugal TOTS players along with their overall ratings:

Viktor Gyokeres: 96

Francisco Trincao: 95

Nicolas Otamendi: 95

Angel Di Maria (TOTS Highlights): 94

Orkun Kokcu: 94

Kerem Akturkoglu: 94

Fransisco Moura: 93

Morten Hjulmand: 93

Goncalo Inacio: 93

Ricardo Horta: 92

Diogo Costa: 92

Samu (TOTS Highlights): 92

Elves Balde (TOTS Highlights): 91

Vangelis Pavlidis: 91

All these players have received the stats and attributes required to be amazing in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. While the likes of Gyokeres, Trincao, Di Maria and Otamendi are the standout inclusions due to their high overall ratings and meta PlayStyles, the others have also received massive upgrades and will be top-tier on the virtual pitch.

With the LaLiga and Liga F Team of the Season players also being up for grabs, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain some of these overpowered special versions.

