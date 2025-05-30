All leaked EA FC 25 MLS TOTS players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 30, 2025 02:10 GMT
MLS TOTS has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 MLS TOTS roster has been leaked by X/ASYFutTrader, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks on social media. This lineup will be released soon in Ultimate Team along with the Saudi League Team of the Season squad, with both rosters being rumored to feature some massive fan-favorites.

American club football has become more popular than ever recently due to the arrival of household names like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. These former FC Barcelona superstars are now teammates at Inter Miami and are rumored to headline the EA FC 25 MLS TOTS squad in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader.

The EA FC 25 MLS TOTS players have been leaked on social media

While the Saudi League Team of the Season could potentially be headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo, the EA FC 25 TOTS squad could be spearheaded by Lionel Messi. This legendary duo has dominated the world of football for the past two decades, and they could now receive overpowered versions on the virtual pitch as well.

The rumored lineup will definitely be dominated by players from Inter Miami due to their popularity. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have dominated the league since their arrival, forming a lethal partnership that acts as a throwback to their days at FC Barcelona. Both these superstars are leaked as part of the TOTS lineup.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 MLS TOTS players along with their rumored overall ratings:

  • Lionel Messi: 97
  • Luis Suarez: 96
  • Steven Moreira: 96
  • Evander: 96
  • Christian Benteke: 96
  • Riqui Puig: 95
  • Jordi Alba: 95
  • Emil Forsberg: 95
  • Jackson Ragen: 94
  • Kristijan Kahlina: 94
  • Brad Guzan (TOTS Highlights): 93
  • Luca Orellano (TOTS Highlights): 92
  • Ryan Gauld: 92
  • Gabriel Pec (TOTS Highlights): 91

The TOTS Highlights versions are provided to players who had notable moments over the course of the campaign but lacked the consistency to be part of the main Team of the Season roster. These items will also be provided with the stats required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

Some massive SBCs are also rumored to arrive during this event, with the likes of Denis Bouanga, Lorenzo Insigne and others potentially receiving boosted items in Ultimate Team. Overall, the EA FC 25 MLS TOTS lineup has some incredible inclusions.

