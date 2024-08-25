EA FC 25 will be released on September 27, 2024, which is only about a month away. Players worldwide are brimming with excitement to get their hands on this newer version of the game. This edition adds new features and refreshes player ratings based on everyone's performance last season. We have already predicted the top 25 La Liga and Premier League players.

Recently, several leaks about the official player ratings in EA FC 25 have surfaced on the internet. According to those leaks, Bellingham and Palmer will see a massive upgrade while Messi and Neymar will be downgraded. Some Icons and Heroes have also been leaked. In this article, we will be covering all the leaked player ratings released thus far.

EA FC 25 player rating leaks

Player Name Position Team Name Overall Cole Palmer CAM Chelsea 85 Jude Bellingham CM Real Madrid 90 Endrick ST Real Madrid 77 Kylian Mbappe ST Real Madrid 91 Cristiano Ronaldo ST Al Nassr 86 Neymar Jr LW Al Hilal 87 Lionel Messi CF Inter Miami 88 Lamine Yamal RW Barcelona 81 Gareth Bale RW ICON 88 Lilian Thuram RB ICON 88 Gianluigi Buffon GK ICON 91 Sasic ST Heroes 89 Eden Hazard LM Heroes 88 Maicon RB Heroes 88 Hamsik CAM Heroes 87 Stam CB Heroes 87 Georges CB Heroes 87 Zi Roberto LM Heroes 87 Guti CM Heroes 86 Carragher CB Heroes 86 Williams CM Heroes 86 Matuidi CDM Heroes 86 Noor CAM Heroes 85 Howard GK Heroes 85

Check out EA FC 25 release time for all major regions.

As per the leaks, Cole Palmer will be rated 85 in EA FC 25, with 85 Shooting and 83 Passing stats. His Pace, however, is quite low, capped at 75. Bellingham will seemingly receive an upgrade to a 90 OVR rating. He features 88 Dribbling and 87 Shooting according to the leaks.

Recent leaks suggest that Messi will be downgraded to an 88 rating and Neymar to an 87 rating in EA FC 25. Both are expected to feature 92 Dribbling but have 85 Shooting and 85 Pace, respectively. Ronaldo has seemingly retained his last year's rating of 86 thanks to his amazing performance in the Saudi League this season.

The leaks further show that Gareth Bale will be added as Icon this year with an 88 rating, alongside Lilian Thuram, who was recently tested as an Icon. Gianluigi Buffon might debut in EA FC 25 as an Icon with a 91 rating.

Hazard is the most talked about Hero for this edition. He will reportedly debut as an 88-rated card, while Jamie Carragher, the famous English talk show host, will be featured as an 86-rated Hero in EA FC 25.

