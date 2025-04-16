All EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees revealed

Team of the Season festivities will begin soon in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released the entire EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees roster for fans to have their say on social media. The English top flight is arguably the most popular club competition in the world, and the TOTS roster from this league will undoubtedly feature some of the biggest names as well.

Ad

With the current Immortals promo coming to an end soon, the TOTS Warmup week will arrive soon to get gamers hyped for the Team of the Season event. This makes it the perfect time to release the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees, as fans can now vote for the players they think are deserving of a spot on the roster.

The EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees have been revealed on social media

With Liverpool having a comfortable lead at the top of the table and being the clear favorites to win the league, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured amongst the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees. However, there are multiple inclusions from other clubs who have showcased their abilities consistently at the highest level.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

While the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Erling Haaland will be favorites to be included in the Team of the Season due to their performances and popularity, underrated superstars like Chris Wood, Alexander Isak, and others have also had impressive campaigns. Despite being from smaller clubs, they will also have a strong case to make it into the TOTS roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees:

Goalkeepers

Matz Sels - Nottingham Forest

David Raya Martin - Arsenal

Jordan Pickford - Everton

Alisson Ramses Becker - Liverpool

Dean Henderson - Crystal Palace

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Gabriel - Arsenal

Antonee Robinson - Fulham

Nikola Milenković - Nottingham Forest

William Saliba - Arsenal

Murillo Costa dos Santos - Nottingham Forest

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Ibrahima Konaté - Liverpool

Milos Kerkez - AFC Bournemouth

Ola Aina - Nottingham Forest

Midfielders

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool

Matheus Cunha - Wolves

Mikkel Damsgaard - Brentford

Moisés Caicedo - Chelsea

Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest

Declan Rice - Arsenal

Youri Tielemans - Aston Villa

Justin Kluivert - AFC Bournemouth

Alex Iwobi - Fulham

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United

Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool

Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa

Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest

Ad

Attackers

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Alexander Isak - Newcastle United

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace

Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Yoane Wissa - Brentford

All these superstars have had an incredible campaign with their respective clubs and are deserving of a spot amongst the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More