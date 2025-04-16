All EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees revealed

Team of the Season festivities will begin soon in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released the entire EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees roster for fans to have their say on social media. The English top flight is arguably the most popular club competition in the world, and the TOTS roster from this league will undoubtedly feature some of the biggest names as well.
With the current Immortals promo coming to an end soon, the TOTS Warmup week will arrive soon to get gamers hyped for the Team of the Season event. This makes it the perfect time to release the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees, as fans can now vote for the players they think are deserving of a spot on the roster.
The EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees have been revealed on social media
With Liverpool having a comfortable lead at the top of the table and being the clear favorites to win the league, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured amongst the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees. However, there are multiple inclusions from other clubs who have showcased their abilities consistently at the highest level.
While the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Erling Haaland will be favorites to be included in the Team of the Season due to their performances and popularity, underrated superstars like Chris Wood, Alexander Isak, and others have also had impressive campaigns. Despite being from smaller clubs, they will also have a strong case to make it into the TOTS roster.
These are all the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees:
Goalkeepers
- Matz Sels - Nottingham Forest
- David Raya Martin - Arsenal
- Jordan Pickford - Everton
- Alisson Ramses Becker - Liverpool
- Dean Henderson - Crystal Palace
Defenders
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Gabriel - Arsenal
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Nikola Milenković - Nottingham Forest
- William Saliba - Arsenal
- Murillo Costa dos Santos - Nottingham Forest
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
- Ibrahima Konaté - Liverpool
- Milos Kerkez - AFC Bournemouth
- Ola Aina - Nottingham Forest
Midfielders
- Cole Palmer - Chelsea
- Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool
- Matheus Cunha - Wolves
- Mikkel Damsgaard - Brentford
- Moisés Caicedo - Chelsea
- Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest
- Declan Rice - Arsenal
- Youri Tielemans - Aston Villa
- Justin Kluivert - AFC Bournemouth
- Alex Iwobi - Fulham
- Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
- Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United
- Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool
- Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa
- Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest
Attackers
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Alexander Isak - Newcastle United
- Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest
- Erling Haaland - Manchester City
- Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford
- Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
- Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
- Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace
- Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
- Yoane Wissa - Brentford
All these superstars have had an incredible campaign with their respective clubs and are deserving of a spot amongst the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS nominees.