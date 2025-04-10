All leaked EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 players

The EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and the entire lineup has been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks and has provided accurate information in the past.

The first batch of Immortals players already provided gamers with upgraded versions of Heroes and Icons like Ronaldo Nazario, David Ginola, Thierry Henry and Franz Beckenbauer. If leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 players will be even more impressive, with the likes of Eusebio, Mia Hamm and others being rumored to be part of the squad.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

The EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 players have been leaked on social media

Icons and Heroes are some of the most desirable and overpowered items in Ultimate Team due to their amazing stats and chemistry perks. These legends of the sport have been featured in multiple promos like Winter Wildcards, Grassroot Greats and FUT Birthday, but the ongoing event is the first to exclusively include these items. The EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 roster will be the same.

Some of the most popular names featured in this leaked lineup already have boosted versions in Ultimate Team this season. While the likes of Pele and Eusebio were part of the TOTY Icon roster, Mia Hamm received two separate versions during the Winter Wildcards promo. These three fan-favorites are now rumored to receive even better versions.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 players:

Pele: 97

Eusebio: 96

Gianluigi Buffon: 95

Mia Hamm: 95

Lothar Matthaus: 94 and 90

Paolo Maldini: 94

Zico: 94

Wayne Rooney: 93 and 89

Kelly Smith: 93 and 90

Camille Abily: 93

Jairzinho: 93

Javier Mascherano: 92

Alessandro Del Piero: 92

DaMarcus Beasley: 92 and 88

Luis Hernandez: 91

Gianluca Zambrotta: 89

All these players will have the stats and traits required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. Most of the higher-tier Icons are rumored to possess three PlayStyles+, similar to the players featured in the first batch of the promo. This will enhance their in-game abilities even further.

Some of these players will receive two versions during this promo, with one being higher-rated while the other is lower-rated and has only two PlayStyles+. In some instances, one of these versions will be in packs while the other is available via SBCs. Overall, the EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 lineup is replete with some of the biggest fan-favorite names in Ultimate Team.

