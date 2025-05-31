All EA FC 25 Saudi League TOTS players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 31, 2025 02:31 GMT
Saudi League TOTS is now live (images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Saudi League TOTS is now live (images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Saudi League TOTS players in Ultimate Team, with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo headlining the roster as the highest-rated inclusion. He has been in superb form since his arrival at the club a few years ago, and is the top goal-scorer in the league for the current campaign as well.

With the MLS Team of the Season roster being released at the same time as the EA FC 25 Saudi League TOTS squad, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have received boosted items in the same promo. Both these legends of the sport now have 97-rated items on the virtual pitch with four meta PlayStyle+ traits.

Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the EA FC 25 Saudi League TOTS squad

Despite Al Nassr failing to secure the league title, Cristiano Ronaldo still had an impressive season and outscored everyone else to win the golden boot in the competition. He received stiff competition from his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who won the league with Al Ittihad and is also a part of the EA FC 25 Saudi league TOTS squad.

As the league champions, Al Ittihad have multiple inclusions in this promo lineup. They have a star-studded squad full of fan-favorites, with the French trio of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Moussa Diaby all being featured in the Team of the Season.

These are all the EA FC 25 Saudi League TOTS players along with their overall ratings:

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 97
  • Karim Benzema: 96
  • N'Golo Kante: 96
  • Salem Al Dawsari: 96
  • Moussa Diaby: 95
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95
  • Roger Ibanez: 95
  • Joao Cancelo: 94
  • Marcos Leonardo (TOTS Highlights): 94
  • Daniel Podence (TOTS Highlights): 93
  • Mohamed Simakan: 92
  • Al Salem (TOTS Highlights): 92
  • Koen Casteels: 91
  • Nawaf Boushal: 91

All these players have the stats, traits and attributes required to be overpowered in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. Kante, Ronaldo, Diaby and Ibanez in particular will be especially desirable as they have received four PlayStyle+ traits, which will enhance their abilities even further on the virtual pitch.

While Benzema has only received three such traits, he is always amazing on the virtual pitch due to his attacking AI, and his upgraded stats will now make him even more impressive. The likes of Al Dawsari, Milinkovic-Savic and Joao Cancelo will also be effective in their respective roles.

