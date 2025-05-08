All leaked EA FC 25 Super Lig TOTS players

The entire EA FC 25 Super Lig TOTS players roster has been leaked on social media by X/WetDesign. This leak was further re-posted by X/FUTScoreboard as well. These are two of the most popular and reliable accounts for such Ultimate Team-related information.
This squad will reportedly arrive in Ultimate Team along with the Bundesliga TOTS roster, adding further hype to the Team of the Season event. With Galatasaray having a comfortable lead at the top of the league table, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured in the leaked EA FC 25 Super Lig TOTS lineup as well.
Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/WetDesign.
Galatasaray secured the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen before the beginning of the season, and he has been exceptional in the league so far. He is currently the top goalscorer with 24 goals, and is rumored to be the headlining player of the EA FC 25 Super Lig TOTS roster.
His leaked TOTS version is 97-rated and stands as the only item in the squad to have four PlayStyle+ traits. This will make him an elite-tier striker under the FC IQ system, especially with the stats he is rumored to possess. Other notable inclusions are players like Dusan Tadic, Davinson Tadic and Fred.
These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Super Lig TOTS players along with their rumored overall ratings:
- Victor Osimhen: 97
- Davinson Sanchez: 96
- Dusan Tadic: 96
- Fred: 95
- Visca: 94
- Rafa: 94
- Ozer: 94
- Bardakci: 94
- Anderson Talisca (Highlights): 94
- Masuaku: 93
- Aydin: 92
- Yavru: 91
- Gedson Fernandes (Highlights): 91
- Banza (Highlights): 91
All these players will reportedly possess the stats required to excel in their respective positions. While Osimhen, Davinson Sanches, and Tadic are the standout inclusions, former Manchester United midfielder Fred might also be popular amongst gamers.
Brazilian playmaker Anderson Talisca is also rumored to receive a TOTS Highlights version as part of this squad. He is a fan favorite in the world of Ultimate Team, and his latest special item will undoubtedly be popular as well. Overall, the EA FC 25 Super Lig TOTS roster is extremely exciting and could be a perfect addition alongside the Bundesliga Team of the Season release.