All EA FC 25 Title Update 12 patch notes

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Title Update 12 patch notes. The update is now available across all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It addresses some stability issues with the game and makes changes to various game modes to provide a more exciting and conducive gaming experience.

Previous Title Updates have been much more significant when it comes to the addition of gameplay fixes and new features, with the Legends Return Update in particular adding Franz Beckenbauer and the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle.

While the EA FC 25 Title Update 12 is not as significant, it still features some key adjustments that will improve the quality of various game modes.

The EA FC 25 Title Update 12 patch notes are now live

The patch notes for EA FC 25 Title Update 12 were released on the EA Sports FC Direct Communication account on X. They can also be viewed when you update and start the game for the first time. Here are all the changes and fixes included in the patch notes:

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

Some outfield Player Items could have been used in the goalkeeper position.

Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

The Victory Point UI indicator was incorrectly displaying Rush matches without a club.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

When entering a Live Start Point with a team that’s at the bottom end of their table, a loss or draw could have resulted in the Manager being sacked after the first game.

Addressed instances of certain competitions not awarding prize money correctly.

Player Growth was not displaying correctly in the Squad Hub after a Player’s OVR rating changed.

Some positions were not showing for certain players in Development Plans.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some badges, trophies, hair, and kits.

Added 3 star heads, which will become visible in-game following a Server Release in the near future.

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed instances of various stability issues that could have occurred.

Game modes like Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Career Mode are the most popular options among gamers, so any improvements to them are always welcome.

There are also some general tweaks for the EA FC 25 Rush game mode, which is a new 5v5 option added to the game this year.

