All EA FC 25 Title Update 14 patch notes

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Title Update 14 patch notes on social media. The update will be released soon across all major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This update will feature some major gameplay changes, especially to the way Team Press and high-depth tactics work on the virtual pitch.
This is the latest major patch to be released in the game, with the Legends Return Update being the previous big update. While the EA FC 25 Title Update 14 patch notes are not as detailed as the Legends Return Update, they will still have a significant impact on how the game works.
The EA FC 25 Title Update 14 patch notes are now live
EA Sports took to the EA Sports FC Direct Communication account on X to release these EA FC 25 Title Update 14 patch notes. While the developers have also addressed some issues regarding Career Mode, the most significant changes have been made to the defensive aspect of gameplay.
Not only did EA Sports nerf the effectiveness of 91 defensive depth, but they also buffed Team Press tactics. This will greatly affect how gamers defend on the virtual pitch.
These are all the EA FC 25 Title Update 14 patch notes:
Gameplay
Made the following changes:
- Significantly decreased the amount of defensive pressure AI teammates can apply when using an aggressive defensive approach with 91+ depth Defensive Tactics.
- Increased how long Team Press can be active for from 20 seconds to 45 seconds.
- Significantly increased how quickly Stamina is depleted when using Team Press. This can result in up to 2.6 times faster stamina drain during excessive use of Team Press.
Career Mode
Addressed the following issues:
- Addressed instances of incorrect tournament schedules.
- Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred on saves created with a specific Squad Update.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Updated some badges, hair, kits, equipment, tifos, and boots.
Addressed the following issues:
- Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred.
- Addressed instances of placeholder and missing text.
All these changes will significantly improve the quality of gameplay under the FC IQ system, and could also affect the in-game meta. With Team Press now being more effective but costing more stamina, players with high stamina stats and the Relentless PlayStyle could be extremely overpowered. This makes the EA FC 25 Title Update 14 patch notes extremely important.