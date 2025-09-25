All leaked EA FC 26 Cornerstones players

The EA FC 26 Cornerstones players have been leaked on social media, hinting at the superstars included in the very first promo of the Ultimate Team game cycle. EA Sports has indicated that this event will feature players who are key to their team's success, and a recent leak by X/FUTSheriff suggests that it could include players like Federico Valverde and Bruno Fernandes.

The Early Access week of the game is coming to an end soon for fans who purchased the Ultimate Edition. With the full release of the game approaching, the first promo of the game will begin on Friday as well. Some of the headlining players in the EA FC 26 Cornerstones have been leaked on social media, creating even more hype around the event.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Cornerstones players

As the name fo the promo suggests, the EA FC 26 Cornerstones event will feature players who are central figures in their roster, with the club building a team around these impressive athletes. Most of these players already have high overall ratings in the latest game, and they are now rumored to receive their very first boosted version of the game cycle as well.

These are all the EA FC 26 Cornerstones players that have been leaked so far on social media by X/FUTSheriff, along with their rumored overall ratings:

  • Federico Valverde: 90
  • Cole Palmer: 88
  • Bruno Fernandes: 88
  • Nico Williams: 87
  • Tijjani Reijnders: 87
  • Wendie Renard: 87
  • Luis Diaz: 86
  • Mikel Oyarzabal: 86
  • Riccardo Orsolini: 86
  • Corentin Tolisso: 85
  • Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 85
  • Malik Tillman: 84

While this is not the entire roster, these are some of the most notable names featured on the promo roster. The likes of Cole Palmer, Federico Valverde, Nico Williams, Bruno Fernandes, Luis Diaz and Tijjani Reijnders all possess high-rated base versions and are already meta options for squad building. This promo will boost them even further and make them elite-tier under the FC IQ system.

Being the first promo of the year, fans will be curious how EA Sports handles the power curve and progression in the game, especially with so many top-tier inclusions being part of the very first promo.

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

