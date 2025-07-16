Is it worth buying the EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition?

Electronic Arts has revealed EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition. This premium variant provides additional perks over the Standard Edition that can aid the buyer's in-game career. However, some may want to know what additional content the Ultimate Edition provides before pre-purchasing it.
Buying the EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition isn't necessary for casual play. But if you're aiming to become the top player in both multiplayer and career modes, the additional perks will help you.
However, note that if you wish to purchase the Ultimate Edition, it is worth getting before August 26, 2025.
Players can pre-order the Ultimate Edition for $99.99. However, if they already have EA Play, it will cost $89.99. The Standard Edition is available for pre-order for $69.99.
Exploring EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition
While the Ultimate Edition will include different perks, EA has introduced an Early Bird offer. If you pre-order it before or on August 26, 2025, you'll acquire three additional perks, which are:
- Exclusive Evo: A skill boost that levels up any player's shooting attributes to 99.
- Player Item: An untradeable ICON Player item that unlocks when you start playing. It will automatically upgrade to recognize the moment you become a champion.
- 1 OVR 93+ ICON: You can choose one of five untradeable OVR 93+ ICON players from previous campaigns, including Grassroot Greats, FUT Birthday, Dreamchasers & FUT Immortals.
Aside from the Early Bird offer, pre-purchasing the game offers the following items:
- Seven days early access: Players will get full access to the game beginning from September 19, 2025.
- Season One Premium Pass
Buying the Ultimate Edition anytime will include the following items:
- 6,000 FC Points over two months (4,500 FC Points only for Nintendo Switch 2 users)
- Additional player Evolution Slot: The player will get two open EVO slots immediately available in the game.
Aside from the above-listed points, gamers will get all the bonuses from the Standard Edition pre-order offer:
- 3 ICON Players for Career
- 5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career
- 5-Star Coach in Manager Career
- Manager Live Challenge Content
- 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
- 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
That was all the information about EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition and its pre-order offers.
