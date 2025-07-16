EA FC 26 cover stars: Jude Bellingham returns and Jamal Musiala debuts

EA Sports has officially revealed the EA FC 26 cover stars, with Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham being featured on the Standard Edition. These playmaking maestros are regarded as two of the finest youngsters in the sport today and have already established themselves as world-class footballers. Their inclusion on the cover is a testament to their reputation among fans.
The Ultimate Edition of the upcoming title was revealed a few days earlier, featuring Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a potential Icon. While this serves as a tribute to one of the best strikers of the past, the Standard Edition focuses on the future of the sport by featuring Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham as the EA FC 26 cover stars.
Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala are the EA FC 26 cover stars
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham was featured as the lone cover star for the Standard Edition of EA FC 25. He is now joined by Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala on the upcoming title's cover. Their selection as the EA FC 26 cover stars highlights their rise to prominence over the past few years, with both athletes excelling for their respective teams.
These two prodigies share an intriguing history as well. They were teammates for England's youth squads and even shared rooms while rising through the ranks before Jamal Musiala decided to represent Germany at an international level. They faced off against each other multiple times in the Bundesliga as well, with Jude Bellingham representing Borussia Dortmund before his transfer to Los Blancos.
Being just 22 years old, both EA FC 26 cover stars are certainly destined for greatness. They have already won multiple titles in club football and continue to get better with time. Their abilities are accurately reflected on the virtual pitch as well, with the German playmaker rated 87 and the English midfielder rated 90 in EA FC 25.
While Jamal Musiala suffered a major setback recently due to a horrific injury that will sideline him for several months, fans will be eager to see him back at his usual best once he recovers. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham will be hoping to lead Real Madrid to glory under their new manager, Xabi Alonso. With these EA FC 26 cover stars leading the way, the future of the sport and the franchise is certainly in safe hands.
