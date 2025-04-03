All Emotions listed in Inzoi

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Apr 03, 2025 16:58 GMT
All emotions listed in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
All Emotions listed in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

In Inzoi, Emotions both influence and direct a Zoi's behavior. They can shape each Zoi's response to what is happening and reveal their state of mind. Similar to moods in real life, Emotions in Inzoi can also be affected by various factors. The intensity of the majority of a Zoi's Emotions is subject to change. For instance, an extremely irritated Zoi may first get angry and then furious.

Ad

Let's find out how Emotions function and how Zois are affected by them in Inzoi.

How can Emotions affect a Zoi in Inzoi?

The easiest way to think about each Emotion is as a score, which rises as a Zoi is affected by numerous situations. The higher the score, the more intense the Emotion. Moreover, Zois are capable of feeling several Emotions at once since their environment can influence them in several ways.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

However, if a Zoi is experiencing multiple feelings, only the stronger Emotion at that time will be regarded as active. For instance, until the "uncomfortable" Emotion reaches a high-enough score to be counted as the stronger feeling, a Zoi is likely to be described as "annoyed" if they are more annoyed than uncomfortable.

Interestingly enough, by engaging in specified actions, a Zoi can momentarily be focused to have a particular Emotion in order to satisfy their urges.

Ad

List of Emotions in Inzoi

Types of Emotions in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Types of Emotions in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

There are 16 Emotions in the game:

Ad
EmotionDescriptionEffect
AflutterThis emotion can make your heart race.Feeling this emotion will develop a conversation between Zois.
AmusedThis emotion can make you extremely happy.Feeling this emotion can help in improving Zoi's performance skills.
AnnoyedA feeling of anger is caused by negative situations.When a Zoi is annoyed, instrument and housework skills will get difficult to improve. And feelings of happiness will also decrease.
BoredA feeling of being not interested in any activity.This feeling will make the Critical Thinking skill hard to improve.
ConcentratedA feeling of being completely focused on a particular activity.This emotion will help in improving the Fitness and Critical Thinking of a Zoi.
ConfidentA feeling where one believes they can do anything without any difficulties.Being confident will improve Charm skills.
CuriousA feeling of fascination for certain topics.Being curious will improve Art and Coffee craft skills quickly.
EmbarrassedThis emotion is caused when a person is in a state of confusion.If and when a Zoi feels embarrassed, the Charm and Programming skills will be difficult to improve.
ExcitedThis feeling of being thrilled in a situation or about something. This emotion will help in improving the cooking skills of Inzoi.
LethargicThe feeling of being demotivated and having zero energy to participate in any task.When a Zoi feels lethargic, their Rhetoric skill will get poor.
NervousThe feeling of being restless and having anxious feelings.This emotion will decrease a Zoi's energy, and the Performance skill will get difficult to improve.
SadThe feeling of being in pain and agony.Being sad will make the fitness skill difficult to improve.
SurprisedThe feeling of being in unexpected situations.Being surprised will make the critical thinking difficult to improve.
TranquilBeing in a relaxed state of mind.Feeling the emotion of Tranquil, a Zoi's gardening skill will get improved.
UncomfortableA feeling of discomfort caused by various factors.Feeling uncomfortable will make the Housework skill difficult to improve.
WorriedHaving anxious feelings over situations.Being worried will make the Art skill difficult to improve, and Bathroom gauge will decrease quickly.
Ad

A Zoi's emotional state can be affected by a range of events and circumstances, including the feelings of other Zois in nearby areas, as well as their characteristics and values. Considering that a wide range of factors can cause/influence Emotions, the list above may not be fully inclusive.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी