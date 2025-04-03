All Emotions listed in Inzoi

In Inzoi, Emotions both influence and direct a Zoi's behavior. They can shape each Zoi's response to what is happening and reveal their state of mind. Similar to moods in real life, Emotions in Inzoi can also be affected by various factors. The intensity of the majority of a Zoi's Emotions is subject to change. For instance, an extremely irritated Zoi may first get angry and then furious.

Ad

Let's find out how Emotions function and how Zois are affected by them in Inzoi.

How can Emotions affect a Zoi in Inzoi?

The easiest way to think about each Emotion is as a score, which rises as a Zoi is affected by numerous situations. The higher the score, the more intense the Emotion. Moreover, Zois are capable of feeling several Emotions at once since their environment can influence them in several ways.

Ad

Trending

However, if a Zoi is experiencing multiple feelings, only the stronger Emotion at that time will be regarded as active. For instance, until the "uncomfortable" Emotion reaches a high-enough score to be counted as the stronger feeling, a Zoi is likely to be described as "annoyed" if they are more annoyed than uncomfortable.

Interestingly enough, by engaging in specified actions, a Zoi can momentarily be focused to have a particular Emotion in order to satisfy their urges.

Ad

List of Emotions in Inzoi

Types of Emotions in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

There are 16 Emotions in the game:

Ad

Emotion Description Effect Aflutter This emotion can make your heart race. Feeling this emotion will develop a conversation between Zois. Amused This emotion can make you extremely happy. Feeling this emotion can help in improving Zoi's performance skills. Annoyed A feeling of anger is caused by negative situations. When a Zoi is annoyed, instrument and housework skills will get difficult to improve. And feelings of happiness will also decrease. Bored A feeling of being not interested in any activity. This feeling will make the Critical Thinking skill hard to improve. Concentrated A feeling of being completely focused on a particular activity. This emotion will help in improving the Fitness and Critical Thinking of a Zoi. Confident A feeling where one believes they can do anything without any difficulties. Being confident will improve Charm skills. Curious A feeling of fascination for certain topics. Being curious will improve Art and Coffee craft skills quickly. Embarrassed This emotion is caused when a person is in a state of confusion. If and when a Zoi feels embarrassed, the Charm and Programming skills will be difficult to improve. Excited This feeling of being thrilled in a situation or about something. This emotion will help in improving the cooking skills of Inzoi. Lethargic The feeling of being demotivated and having zero energy to participate in any task. When a Zoi feels lethargic, their Rhetoric skill will get poor. Nervous The feeling of being restless and having anxious feelings. This emotion will decrease a Zoi's energy, and the Performance skill will get difficult to improve. Sad The feeling of being in pain and agony. Being sad will make the fitness skill difficult to improve. Surprised The feeling of being in unexpected situations. Being surprised will make the critical thinking difficult to improve. Tranquil Being in a relaxed state of mind. Feeling the emotion of Tranquil, a Zoi's gardening skill will get improved. Uncomfortable A feeling of discomfort caused by various factors. Feeling uncomfortable will make the Housework skill difficult to improve. Worried Having anxious feelings over situations. Being worried will make the Art skill difficult to improve, and Bathroom gauge will decrease quickly.

Ad

A Zoi's emotional state can be affected by a range of events and circumstances, including the feelings of other Zois in nearby areas, as well as their characteristics and values. Considering that a wide range of factors can cause/influence Emotions, the list above may not be fully inclusive.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.