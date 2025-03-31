What are Urges in Inzoi?

While establishing a new life in Inzoi, you will realize that your Zoi has certain desires, aspirations, and goals that need to be satisfied. Along with these Urges, they also have some needs that will help in sustaining their existence. If these demands are not met, their life will become uncomfortable and difficult.

To keep your Zoi happy and maintain their life, you will need to ensure that their Urges and needs are being met in Inzoi.

Urges in Inzoi

Depending on many factors and their personality, each Zoi will have a unique set of Urges. In order to maintain your Zoi's happiness, you will need to keep satisfying as many Urges as you can. Here is what you need to keep in mind:

Urges are the temporary desires that your Zoi will need to achieve. In addition to giving them feelings of happiness, fulfilling your Zoi's Urges will help you earn Meow Coins that can be used to purchase items in the Meow Store. Zois can have up to four Urges at a single time, and these will be prompted on your screens right above the picture of your Zoi.

When you click on an urge, you will see some additional details about what it's for, its origin, and the rewards you will achieve by fulfilling the Urges. Urges depend on the combination of traits you selected while creating your character, which offers them attitudes along with specific likes and dislikes and beliefs, habits, and goals.

For example, if your Zoi has an interest in art, then a prompt saying "Wants to appreciate" will pop up on the screen.

While some of the Urges are difficult to fulfill, others are very easy. For example, if your Zoi wants to dance or sing and you have the materials to satisfy this urge, you can simply go to the Build Mode and purchase the item.

For more gaming news and updates from Inzoi, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

