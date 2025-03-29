What are Traits and how do they work in Inzoi?

Traits are a part of Zoi customization in Inzoi. This life-simulation game developed has entered its Early Access state and is seeing positive reception due to the suite of things you can experience in the game. It sees you create and control your Zoi as they progress through their own lives and interact with other Zois.

This article guides you on the concept of Traits and how they function in Inzoi.

Traits and their functions in Inzoi

Traits in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)
The game will see you create your own unique Zoi. You can customize numerous things about them like their physical appearance, clothes, and personality. Choosing a singular Trait will be a part of the last process. The chosen one will become an aspect of the Zoi's personality, influencing what experience they emotion and what needs might pop up as they live their daily lives.

Players can choose from numerous traits in Inzoi, with each one being distinct and unique. To get a basic understanding of one, each trait will come with information like its own description, related keywords, and characteristics. These Traits will influence particular factors of your Zoi, such as:

  • What conversation options you get
  • What actions they can perform
  • What urges they get
  • What emotions they feel or don't feel

Traits not only affect your personality but also your physical needs (gauges), social persona, etc. So, choose your trait in Inzoi very carefully.

All traits in Inzoi

Different traits will have different effects on your Zoi (Image via Krafton)
Here are all the traits in Inzoi players can choose from:

1) Dreamer:

Keywords

  • Easygoing, Affable, Indecisive, Composed, Passive, Principled.

Values

  • Coexistence, Safety, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist.

Characteristics

  • Prioritizes inner peace and displays a philosophical nature.
  • Frequently feels lethargic.
  • Tranquil feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Sleep gauge decreases quickly.

2) Mediator

Keywords

  • Easygoing, Affable, Indecisive, Composed, Stubborn, Confident.

Values

  • Rule-abiding, Traditionalist, Authority, Love.

Characteristics

  • Prioritizes relaxation and tranquility, showing a tendency to be lazy.
  • Frequently feels tranquil.
  • Excited feeling lasts for a shorter time.
  • Energy gauge decreases quickly.
  • Builds relationships with anyone easily.
3) Volunteer

Keywords

  • Kind, Big-Hearted, Sociable, Altruistic, Self-Sacrificing, Responsible

Values

  • Coexistence, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist, Love

Characteristics

  • Frequently engages in helping others.
  • Frequently feels sentimental.
  • Confidence feeling lasts for a shorter time.
  • Recognition gauge decreases slowly.
  • Enjoys conversation.

4) Charmer

Keywords

  • Kind, Big-Hearted, Sociable, Possessive, Lighthearted, Ambitious

Values

  • Challenger, Accomplishment, Authority, Love

Characteristics

  • Has a tendency to be fixated on relationships.
  • Frequently feels aflutter.
  • Sad feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Builds romantic relationships easily.
  • Likes discussing romantic topics.
5) Perfectionist

Keywords

  • Rational, Responsible, Methodical, Principled, Ethical, Composed

Values

  • Coexistence, Rule-Abiding, Accomplishment, Traditionalist

Characteristics

  • Prioritizes orderliness and a regular routine.
  • Frequently feels nervous.
  • Surprised feeling lasts for a shorter time.
  • Hygiene gauge decreases quickly.

6) Social Activist

Keywords

  • Rational, Responsible, Methodical, Principled, Just, Big-Hearted

Values

  • Coexistence, Challenger, Authority, Love

Characteristics

  • Cannot tolerate injustice and strives for a righteous life.
  • Frequently feels Concentrated.
  • Uncomfortable feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Likes discussing business.
7) Socialite

Keywords

  • Efficient, Ambitious, Driven, Competent, Competitive, Sociable

Values

  • Accomplishment, Pleasure, Authority, Love

Characteristics

  • Emphasizes self-care and is conscious of their public image.
  • Frequently feels excited.
  • Lethargic feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Enjoys conversation.
  • Builds relationships with anyone easily.

8) Go-getter

Keywords:

  • Efficient, Ambitious, Driven, Competent, Workaholic, Introverted

Values

  • Accomplishment, Autonomy, Traditionalist, Authority

Characteristics

  • Values achievement in professional activities.
  • Frequently feels confident.
  • Nervous feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Recognition gauge decreases quickly.
  • Avoids conversation.
  • Builds business relationships easily.
9) Visionary

Keywords

  • Introverted, Innovative, Sensitive, Creative, Romantic, Competent

Values

  • Coexistence, Accomplishment, Autonomy, Love

Characteristics

  • Enjoys artistic and creative activities.
  • Frequently feels sad.
  • Sentimental feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Avoids conversation.

10) Individualist

Keywords

  • Introverted, Innovative, Sensitive, Creative, Mystical, Curious

Values

  • Challenger, Accomplishment, Autonomy, Pleasure

Characteristics

  • Enjoys spending time alone.
  • Frequently feels uncomfortable.
  • Curious feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Social gauge decreases slowly.
  • Dislikes conversation.
  • Struggles to form connections with people.
11) Scholar

Keywords

  • Smart, Analytical, Curious, Critical, Pragmatic, Faithful

Values

  • Coexistence, Safety, Challenger, Rule-Abiding

Characteristics

  • Loves gaining knowledge through activities like reading.
  • Frequently feels Concentrated.
  • Amused feeling lasts for a shorter time.
  • Sleep gauge decreases slowly.

12) Explorer

Keywords

  • Smart, Analytical, Curious, Critical, Creative, Introverted

Values

  • Coexistence, Safety, Challenger, Autonomy

Characteristics

  • Keen on figuring out how things work.
  • Frequently feels curious.
  • Aflutter feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Avoids conversation.
  • Struggles to form connections with people.
13) Collaborator

Keywords

  • Safety-Oriented, Diligent, Faithful, Prudent, Dependent, Extroverted

Values

  • Coexistence, Safety, Pleasure, Love

Characteristics

  • Places importance on activities that create a sense of belonging.
  • Struggles to make decisions independently.
  • Frequently feels tranquil.
  • Worried feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Builds friendships and family relationships easily.
  • Enjoys talking about friendship.

14) Sentinel/Safety-Conscious

Keywords

  • Safety-Oriented, Diligent, Faithful, Prudent, Conservative, Critical

Values

  • Safety, Challenger, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist

Characteristics

  • Considers worst-case scenarios and prioritizes safety.
  • Frequently feels worried.
  • Bored feeling lasts for a shorter time.
  • Fun gauge decreases slowly.
  • Builds family relationships easily.
15) Adventurous/Adventurer

Keywords

  • Free-Spirited, Cheerful, Extroverted, Passionate, Confident, Dominant

Values

  • Challenger, Accomplishment, Pleasure, Authority

Characteristics

  • Has a keen interest in new settings and challenges.
  • Frequently feels excited.
  • Bored feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Energy gauge decreases slowly.
  • Enjoys conversation.

16) Entertainer

Keywords

  • Free-spirited, Cheerful, Extroverted, Positive, Scatterbrained, Faithful

Values

  • Safety, Challenger, Autonomy, Pleasure

Characteristics

  • Always on the move, looking for thrilling experiences.
  • Frequently feels amused.
  • Concentrated feeling lasts for a shorter time.
  • Social gauge decreases quickly.
  • Enjoys conversation.
17) Leader

Keywords

  • Confident, Daring, Dominant, Independent, Composed, Easygoing

Values

  • Safety, Rule-Abiding, Autonomy, Authority

Characteristics

  • Enjoys opportunities to exercise leadership.
  • Frequently feels confident.
  • Annoyed feeling lasts for a longer time.
  • Likes discussing business.
  • Builds family relationships easily.

18) Authoritarian

Keywords

  • Confident, Daring, Dominant, Impulsive, Aggressive, Extroverted

Values

  • Accomplishment, Autonomy, Pleasure, Authority

Characteristics

  • Desires to become stronger and tends to get angry when things don't go their way.
  • Frequently feels annoyed.
  • Sentimental feeling lasts for a shorter time.
  • Enjoys conversation.
  • Likes discussing business.
  • Finds it hard to build relationships outside of business.
Can you change traits in Inzoi after you've selected them?

Once you've created your custom character and exited the menu, you cannot change your Trait, however, this doesn't mean the feature can't be added further down the line.

This was all about traits in Inzoi

