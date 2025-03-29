What are Traits and how do they work in Inzoi?

Traits are a part of Zoi customization in Inzoi. This life-simulation game developed has entered its Early Access state and is seeing positive reception due to the suite of things you can experience in the game. It sees you create and control your Zoi as they progress through their own lives and interact with other Zois.

This article guides you on the concept of Traits and how they function in Inzoi.

Traits and their functions in Inzoi

Traits in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

The game will see you create your own unique Zoi. You can customize numerous things about them like their physical appearance, clothes, and personality. Choosing a singular Trait will be a part of the last process. The chosen one will become an aspect of the Zoi's personality, influencing what experience they emotion and what needs might pop up as they live their daily lives.

Players can choose from numerous traits in Inzoi, with each one being distinct and unique. To get a basic understanding of one, each trait will come with information like its own description, related keywords, and characteristics. These Traits will influence particular factors of your Zoi, such as:

What conversation options you get

What actions they can perform

What urges they get

What emotions they feel or don't feel

Traits not only affect your personality but also your physical needs (gauges), social persona, etc. So, choose your trait in Inzoi very carefully.

All traits in Inzoi

Different traits will have different effects on your Zoi (Image via Krafton)

Here are all the traits in Inzoi players can choose from:

1) Dreamer:

Keywords

Easygoing, Affable, Indecisive, Composed, Passive, Principled.

Values

Coexistence, Safety, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist.

Characteristics

Prioritizes inner peace and displays a philosophical nature.

Frequently feels lethargic.

Tranquil feeling lasts for a longer time.

Sleep gauge decreases quickly.

2) Mediator

Keywords

Easygoing, Affable, Indecisive, Composed, Stubborn, Confident.

Values

Rule-abiding, Traditionalist, Authority, Love.

Characteristics

Prioritizes relaxation and tranquility, showing a tendency to be lazy.

Frequently feels tranquil.

Excited feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Energy gauge decreases quickly.

Builds relationships with anyone easily.

3) Volunteer

Keywords

Kind, Big-Hearted, Sociable, Altruistic, Self-Sacrificing, Responsible

Values

Coexistence, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist, Love

Characteristics

Frequently engages in helping others.

Frequently feels sentimental.

Confidence feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Recognition gauge decreases slowly.

Enjoys conversation.

4) Charmer

Keywords

Kind, Big-Hearted, Sociable, Possessive, Lighthearted, Ambitious

Values

Challenger, Accomplishment, Authority, Love

Characteristics

Has a tendency to be fixated on relationships.

Frequently feels aflutter.

Sad feeling lasts for a longer time.

Builds romantic relationships easily.

Likes discussing romantic topics.

5) Perfectionist

Keywords

Rational, Responsible, Methodical, Principled, Ethical, Composed

Values

Coexistence, Rule-Abiding, Accomplishment, Traditionalist

Characteristics

Prioritizes orderliness and a regular routine.

Frequently feels nervous.

Surprised feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Hygiene gauge decreases quickly.

6) Social Activist

Keywords

Rational, Responsible, Methodical, Principled, Just, Big-Hearted

Values

Coexistence, Challenger, Authority, Love

Characteristics

Cannot tolerate injustice and strives for a righteous life.

Frequently feels Concentrated.

Uncomfortable feeling lasts for a longer time.

Likes discussing business.

7) Socialite

Keywords

Efficient, Ambitious, Driven, Competent, Competitive, Sociable

Values

Accomplishment, Pleasure, Authority, Love

Characteristics

Emphasizes self-care and is conscious of their public image.

Frequently feels excited.

Lethargic feeling lasts for a longer time.

Enjoys conversation.

Builds relationships with anyone easily.

8) Go-getter

Keywords:

Efficient, Ambitious, Driven, Competent, Workaholic, Introverted

Values

Accomplishment, Autonomy, Traditionalist, Authority

Characteristics

Values achievement in professional activities.

Frequently feels confident.

Nervous feeling lasts for a longer time.

Recognition gauge decreases quickly.

Avoids conversation.

Builds business relationships easily.

9) Visionary

Keywords

Introverted, Innovative, Sensitive, Creative, Romantic, Competent

Values

Coexistence, Accomplishment, Autonomy, Love

Characteristics

Enjoys artistic and creative activities.

Frequently feels sad.

Sentimental feeling lasts for a longer time.

Avoids conversation.

10) Individualist

Keywords

Introverted, Innovative, Sensitive, Creative, Mystical, Curious

Values

Challenger, Accomplishment, Autonomy, Pleasure

Characteristics

Enjoys spending time alone.

Frequently feels uncomfortable.

Curious feeling lasts for a longer time.

Social gauge decreases slowly.

Dislikes conversation.

Struggles to form connections with people.

11) Scholar

Keywords

Smart, Analytical, Curious, Critical, Pragmatic, Faithful

Values

Coexistence, Safety, Challenger, Rule-Abiding

Characteristics

Loves gaining knowledge through activities like reading.

Frequently feels Concentrated.

Amused feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Sleep gauge decreases slowly.

12) Explorer

Keywords

Smart, Analytical, Curious, Critical, Creative, Introverted

Values

Coexistence, Safety, Challenger, Autonomy

Characteristics

Keen on figuring out how things work.

Frequently feels curious.

Aflutter feeling lasts for a longer time.

Avoids conversation.

Struggles to form connections with people.

13) Collaborator

Keywords

Safety-Oriented, Diligent, Faithful, Prudent, Dependent, Extroverted

Values

Coexistence, Safety, Pleasure, Love

Characteristics

Places importance on activities that create a sense of belonging.

Struggles to make decisions independently.

Frequently feels tranquil.

Worried feeling lasts for a longer time.

Builds friendships and family relationships easily.

Enjoys talking about friendship.

14) Sentinel/Safety-Conscious

Keywords

Safety-Oriented, Diligent, Faithful, Prudent, Conservative, Critical

Values

Safety, Challenger, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist

Characteristics

Considers worst-case scenarios and prioritizes safety.

Frequently feels worried.

Bored feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Fun gauge decreases slowly.

Builds family relationships easily.

15) Adventurous/Adventurer

Keywords

Free-Spirited, Cheerful, Extroverted, Passionate, Confident, Dominant

Values

Challenger, Accomplishment, Pleasure, Authority

Characteristics

Has a keen interest in new settings and challenges.

Frequently feels excited.

Bored feeling lasts for a longer time.

Energy gauge decreases slowly.

Enjoys conversation.

16) Entertainer

Keywords

Free-spirited, Cheerful, Extroverted, Positive, Scatterbrained, Faithful

Values

Safety, Challenger, Autonomy, Pleasure

Characteristics

Always on the move, looking for thrilling experiences.

Frequently feels amused.

Concentrated feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Social gauge decreases quickly.

Enjoys conversation.

17) Leader

Keywords

Confident, Daring, Dominant, Independent, Composed, Easygoing

Values

Safety, Rule-Abiding, Autonomy, Authority

Characteristics

Enjoys opportunities to exercise leadership.

Frequently feels confident.

Annoyed feeling lasts for a longer time.

Likes discussing business.

Builds family relationships easily.

18) Authoritarian

Keywords

Confident, Daring, Dominant, Impulsive, Aggressive, Extroverted

Values

Accomplishment, Autonomy, Pleasure, Authority

Characteristics

Desires to become stronger and tends to get angry when things don't go their way.

Frequently feels annoyed.

Sentimental feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Enjoys conversation.

Likes discussing business.

Finds it hard to build relationships outside of business.

Can you change traits in Inzoi after you've selected them?

Once you've created your custom character and exited the menu, you cannot change your Trait, however, this doesn't mean the feature can't be added further down the line.

This was all about traits in Inzoi

Check out our other guides on the game:

