Getting a job is a necessary part of your Zoi’s daily life in n inZOI. It helps them earn money, progress through a career, and unlock higher-paying roles. Without a job, your Zoi won’t be able to afford basic needs, upgrades, or lifestyle improvements.

Ad

Every job is tied to the city your Zoi lives in. While most of them function in the background — your Zoi goes to work and disappears during their shift — some require your direct control throughout the workday.

This guide will help you learn how to get a job in inZOI, going over the application process and how active and passive (rabbit hole) jobs work.

Guide to getting a job in inZOI

1) Finding a job

Ad

Trending

Open your smartphone by pressing P (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@Gamers Heroes)

To get a job in inZOI, access the smartphone (by default, press P). Tap on the Career app. This will show you all the available job options in your current city. Each job listing includes the role, work days, hours, and daily pay.

Ad

Also read: What is InZoi? Exploring upcoming The Sims-like game

2) Applying for a job

Apply for the job you are interested in (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@Gamers Heroes)

Once you find a job you’re interested in, click Apply. You’ll be accepted instantly — there are no skill or education requirements at this point, though you must be within working age (not too young or old).

Ad

If you'd rather explore jobs visually, open the world map (default key M) and look for the purple job icons. These show actual workplace locations, which can help you get a better idea of what careers exist around your city.

3) Full-time vs. part-time jobs

You can also filter your job search (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@Gamers Heroes)

There are two types of work in inZOI: full-time and part-time. The main difference isn’t the hours but the potential for career progression. Full-time jobs offer promotions and better pay over time, while part-time roles are limited and offer no advancement.

Ad

If you want your Zoi to earn more money and take on higher roles like CEO, Lead Developer, or Captain, go for a full-time job. If you just need a little extra income or want something temporary, part-time gigs will do the trick.

Also read: InZOI: Early access PC system requirements revealed

4) Active vs. rabbit hole jobs

InZOI has two styles of jobs:

Rabbit hole jobs : These are traditional, hands-off careers. Your Zoi disappears for their shift, and you don't need to manage them during work. These jobs still offer promotions if your Zoi performs well, but you don’t have to babysit them.

: These are traditional, hands-off careers. Your Zoi disappears for their shift, and you don't need to manage them during work. These jobs still offer promotions if your Zoi performs well, but you don’t have to babysit them. Active jobs: These are hands-on and require your attention. Your Zoi won’t progress in their career unless you’re actively controlling them and completing work tasks.

Ad

Each city has a couple of active careers. For example, in Dowon, you can take part in firefighting or the entertainment industry. If you're managing a big household and can't focus on a single Zoi's shift, rabbit hole jobs are a better fit.

5) City-specific careers

Certain jobs in the game are very city-specific (Image via Krafton)

Jobs vary by city in inZOI, and your Zoi can only apply for careers available where they live. Here's a quick breakdown:

Ad

Bliss Bay offers careers in amusement parks, universities, news media, law firms, the military, furniture stores, software companies, and even organized crime.

offers careers in amusement parks, universities, news media, law firms, the military, furniture stores, software companies, and even organized crime. Dowon includes paths like firefighting, law, entertainment (idol training), esports, software development, and emergency response.

Some unique jobs are tied directly to their location. For example, you can’t become a K-pop idol in Bliss Bay or work in the amusement park if you live in Dowon.

6) Getting promoted

Ad

Once employed in inZOI, you can climb the career ladder — but only if you show up and do the work. Promotions are tied to performance. For rabbit hole jobs, this mostly means making sure your Zoi is rested, happy, and doesn't miss work. Three unexcused absences will get them fired.

For active jobs, you’ll need to be present and complete tasks during work hours. If you send your Zoi to an active job but control another Zoi during their shift, they’ll still earn money but won’t make any progress toward a promotion.

Ad

If the structured life isn’t for you, inZOI also offers other ways to earn income. You can paint, play music, develop apps, freelance, or even engage in more questionable activities like crime. These paths don’t follow the typical job system but can still support your Zoi’s lifestyle if you’re looking for something different.

Also read: How to claim InZoi Twitch drop? Rewards and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.